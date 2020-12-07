The debate continues over what to do with a landscaping, lawn and garden business in the Village of Windsor that wants to expand.
At its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3, village board members reviewed Madison Landscape Construction’s concept plan and request for a rezoning and a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow the business to grow at its present location, 3996 County Highway V.
Some think the business, formerly known as Manthe Lawn Care, should be looking to go somewhere else.
“I think it’s time for you to leave,” said Trustee Monica Smith.
The board did not vote on the matter.
Smith’s comments related to violations of the original CUP for a limited family business the company received in 2010 from Dane County. The business outgrew the agreement’s conditions for approval, resulting in a zoning violation.
While Smith commended owner Kevin Manthe for his entrepreneurship, she also wondered how the business was allowed to breach its CUP conditions.
“I have a hard time understanding how you got by all this time and never got caught,” said Smith, who also talked about continued burning on the property and how the company had more employees than the initial CUP allowed.
Manthe is asking to rezone a portion of the property that would let the business continue at its present location while also accommodating expansion of its landscape, lawn and garden business, as it transitions from Manthe Lawn Care into Madison Landscape Construction and adds K5 Enterprises, which employs 20 people and operates 19 quad-axle dump trucks.
Currently, the business sits on 2.5 acres. The expansion requested would encompass 5 acres to allow for additional gravel surface for circulation and outdoor storage, plus a 16,000-square-foot shed and a stormwater management facility. The shed would provide on-site storage for the trucks.
If the business gets approval from the village for its plans, Madison Landscape Construction would be open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. April through November and 24 hours, seven days a week during the winter months based on weather conditions and snow removal opportunities. It has 20 employees and operates a number of loaders, pick-up trucks, plows and snow removal equipment. The vehicles and equipment are parked on-site indoors.
Windsor’s Plan Commission discussed the concept plan at its Nov. 12 meeting. While it did not take action, it did provide some direction for the petitioner and village staff through its comments.
At the village board meeting, Trustee Bruce Stravinski reiterated that he doesn’t think K5 Enterprises is a fit for the site, which is zoned exclusively for agriculture. Manthe is asking for a rezoning that would allow the K5 Enterprises to operate at the current location of the business.
Stravinski asked Manthe if K5 Enterprises were not part of the operation there, would the 16,000-square-foot shed be necessary. Manthe said he likes to keep his equipment inside, but added that, in that case, if something was put up, it wouldn’t be that big.
“Landscaping is a tough business to be in,” said Manthe. “It’s like a farm.” He added that it gets its supplies just like a farm and said, “It’s a perfect location and its suits us very well.”
Stravinski said he was more open to keeping the landscaping part of the business on its current site, but also explained that he “was walking on rope here,” adding that he could go either way on the Manthe proposal.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth cautioned trustees to remember that part of Manthe’s request involves a rezoning similar to one that was asked for when Tri-County Paving proposed a quarry on land zoned exclusively for agriculture. The village turned down that proposal. If the Manthe rezoning is approved, other businesses could ask for similar treatment.
Smith said she does not agree with the rezoning request in this case. She said that the business needs to relocate to an area zoned commercial.
Trustee Don Madelung agreed with Smith, saying the business has expanded to the point where it needs to move to a commercial site.
Wipperfurth also backed that idea, explaining that at the November plan commission meeting, he did not support the K5 Enterprises trucking operation on the current site, but was open to keeping the landscaping business there. Wipperfurth said he has reconsidered and now believes the landscaping business should relocate.
Public comment from resident Dave Ziegler was read at the meeting. Ziegler also presented a case for denying Manthe’s request.
“I do not think a business like this should be in the AG enterprise zone,” wrote Ziegler. “When Windsor made the last to the east of Hwy 51 AG only, no businesses were supposed to be allowed in that area, only farms. MLC has 45 employees right now. At a time when Kevin got his conditional use permit 10 years ago, he was allowed one employee and family members for his company.”
Trustee Kristine Schmidt said she’s open to an evaluation of rezoning the area, but also explained, “That doesn’t mean I support it. It just means I need more information.”
