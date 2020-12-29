The DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce held their third annual scavenger hunt.

This year, instead of creating holiday trees, businesses decorated their store fronts for residents to take selfies with and vote on their favorite decor. Favorites were decided by the likes they received on Facebook.

Heartland Credit Union had the most likes throughout the scavenger hunt. DeForest Dental was second and Fisher Family Dental was third. These businesses will earn Chamber event sponsorships to use in 2021:

1st Place: $250

2nd Place: $200

3rd Place: $150

Participants will have the opportunity to win Chamber Bucks to spend at our local businesses!

