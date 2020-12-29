The DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce held their third annual scavenger hunt.
This year, instead of creating holiday trees, businesses decorated their store fronts for residents to take selfies with and vote on their favorite decor. Favorites were decided by the likes they received on Facebook.
Heartland Credit Union had the most likes throughout the scavenger hunt. DeForest Dental was second and Fisher Family Dental was third. These businesses will earn Chamber event sponsorships to use in 2021:
1st Place: $250
2nd Place: $200
3rd Place: $150
Participants will have the opportunity to win Chamber Bucks to spend at our local businesses!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.