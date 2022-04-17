Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) in Madison and DeForest announced today that it was recently presented with the President’s, Bronze Circle, On-Premise Office of the Year and Top Sales Growth Awards during the company’s annual national meeting.
Despite continuing to face pandemic-related workforce challenges, Diana Schafer and Margaret Leitinger, Spherion franchise owners in Madison and DeForest, were recognized for their monumental growth in 2021.
“Margaret and I couldn’t be more grateful for the recognition from the Spherion team,” said Schafer. “Our goal is to support both job seekers and businesses in Madison, DeForest and surrounding communities. We work incredibly hard alongside our teams to ensure we provide optimal service to both clients and candidates. We couldn’t have done this without our incredible staff who work hard with us every day to ensure that we find great fits for job-seekers and employers alike, and live up to the Spherion name and mission. We’re appreciative to have been presented these awards and hope to continue that growth in the year to come.”
The 2022 Spherion National Meeting was held at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas March 24-26 and was themed How Sweet It Is! At Spherion’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic, franchisees had the chance to reconnect with each other and with members of the corporate team face-to-face while gaining insights on the status of the brand as well as the staffing industry. Throughout the three-day meeting, franchisees attended general sessions, keynote speeches, and also participated in breakout sessions. The meeting concluded with an awards reception where Schafer, Leitinger and several other franchisees were recognized and celebrated for their accomplishments.
“Our 2022 national meeting provided a fantastic opportunity to once again gather as a community and reflect on our growth while learning and preparing for the year to come,” said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, president of Spherion. “We certainly had a lot to celebrate, including dedicated franchisees like Diana and Margaret who continue to make Spherion the incredible organization it is today. Congratulations once again to the entire team in Madison and DeForest!”
Spherion brandishes the power of local through a network of independent and empowered franchisees like Schafer, Leitinger. Each Spherion franchisee enriches their community by connecting and facilitating employment opportunities every day. When businesses and job seekers are successful together, their investments in each other flow back into the neighborhoods where they live and work.
With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion stands out as a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of local to support its vast network of independent franchisees. True to its tagline, Let’s Get to Work, Spherion provides workforce solutions to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across its more than 200 offices. With recent awards including recognition on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list and being named a top recruiting firm by Forbes, Spherion has a proven ability to cater to the ever-changing demands of America’s workforce. Backed by the global leader in human resources, Spherion is prepared to provide workforce solutions through its General Staffing franchise model and newly launched Professional IT model to even more job seekers and organizations.