As a veteran-owned business, Terra Firma Realty is sharing that the business will be serving as a drop-off location for "Toys for Tots" donations this year.
After an incredibly trying year for everyone, Terra Firma wants to see the community come together in support of one another. To show its appreciation, Terra Firma Realty will also match monetary donations up to $1,000 to "Toys for Tots."
Gift Donations can be brought to our office location (contact-free) 24 hours/day now through Dec. 9.
Terra Firma is located at: 5008 Linde Lane, Suite 400, DeForest, WI 53532
Monetary donations can be dropped off at our Terra Firma Realty office in DeForest or submitted online at toysfortots.org/donate/
