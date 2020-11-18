Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced today they are looking to hire an additional 700 employees for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores across the state of Wisconsin.
“Our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores continue to see robust demand, especially during the holiday season. We’re doing everything we can to safely and efficiently serve our customers through our in-store and Pickup and delivery offerings,” stated James J. Hyland, VP of Communications & Public Affairs for Roundy’s. “We need additional help across the board, both full and part-time; therefore, we’re reaching out to those in the community looking for employment opportunities. We’re looking for friendly associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other,” said Hyland.
The company encourages potential candidates interested in employment opportunities with Roundy’s to apply via the Kroger careers site jobs.kroger.com
