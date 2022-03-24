The March 17 groundbreaking ceremony for PinSeekers had all the normal trappings as the gold shovels, hardhats, and people who made the development possible. Ryan Ranguette put a unique finishing touch on the moment with a well-placed pitch from the sand as the first golf shot taken at the golf and entertainment complex on River Road in the Village of DeForest.
PinSeekers plans to be open in early 2023. The new complex will be located Between River Road and the Interstate near the current cell tower. It will feature a three-story 36,300-square-foot golf and entertainment venue that includes a; golf range powered by Top Tracer, restaurant and bar, live music, rooftop terrace, mini bowling, and a natural terrain mini golf course.
The project is being developed by PinSeekers, DeForest LLC, with Sieger Architects serving as the architect, Innovative Construction Solution, inc. acting as general contractor, and Ranguette, a PGA Professional will be owner and operator. The overall cost of the development is projected to top $12 million dollars.
Ranguette said site preparation work will begin this week and a foundation will be poured on April 1. A building will be complete in six to eight months. In addition to the building, another design component is the 160-foot poles used to hold the netting needed to keep the golf balls in the range.
Ranguette calls the development a golf entertainment facility. The range will be a year-round attraction with 60 climate-controlled bays on three levels. Even on winter days, golfers can hit live shots while wearing summer gear.
The Top Tracer technology features will allow golfers at any level to enjoy getting better. Top Tracer is now part of Callaway and it is the same technology viewers see during professional golf telecasts. Ranguette said 60 percent of new golfers are coming from facilities like PinSeekers.
Ranguette vision is a venue with something for anyone in the family at a price competitive with other entertainment attractions.
PinSeekers location near the DeForest athletic complex and community trail system can be a destination. The Top Tracer system is fairly unique as places like the Erin Hills and University Ridge areas are some of the closest with the system. The local market area would include Sun Prairie, Waunakee, and Madison in addition to the DeForest and Windsor community.
Ranguette plans for about 30 full-time salaried employees in different roles with the business and another 70 employed in hourly and seasonal roles.