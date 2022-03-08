Abe Degnan of Degnan Design-Build-Remodel in DeForest recently completed a year leading the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) as its president. He remains on the executive committee for the trade organization this year.
Degnan said the strength of his 13-person staff in DeForest is a big part of being able to make such a large commitment of time and energy to WBA.
“We’ve worked hard to build a good team around me in the company. Having the right team of people allows me to do this,” Degnan said.
Degnan said learning is an important part of the leadership process.
“You get out as much and more from what you put into anything,” Degnan said. “The process of leading a different organization is a learning experience.”
Degnan said professional builders are always looking at the balance between continuous improvement of products and process while keeping costs affordable. He said the standard cost estimate in Wisconsin is a $1,000 cost increase will price 4,000 families out of a home.
Degnan said builders have faced similar pandemic and supply chain issues in the past few years. The WBA is working with the national association on reducing lumber tariffs and similar issues.
Land development regulations are another area where the organization works. He said regulations in Dane County and other urban areas are similar. Ultimately, the industry is part of the economic development picture in any community. “Housing and jobs go together,” he said.
The Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) recently announced its 2022 leadership team, led by Wausau builder, Cory Sillars.
“I have grown up in this industry and it is an honor to lead the Wisconsin Builders Association as its 2022 President,” said Sillars. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the executive committee and board of directors along with our members to further advance the housing industry.”
“We are pleased to have Cory serve as our President this year,” said WBA Executive Director Brad Boycks. “He has been instrumental in contractor certification law changes and other legislation, and know he will have the building industry’s best interest in mind as he continues to advocate for pro-housing legislation.”
Degnan started working in the family business during the 1980s. He learned carpentry skills throughout high school, and proceeded to earn his Bachelors of Architecture degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Since 1998 he has transformed the family business into a modest Design-Build company with measured customer satisfaction rankings that rival the best in the industry. Abe has twice served as President of Madison Area Builders Association, has been awarded MABA Builder of the Year, and has earned NAHB certifications including CGR, CGB, and CAPS. Outside of work, you might find Abe volunteering in children's and teen ministry at Door Creek Church, Boy Scouts, or on the Wisconsin River with his family. Married to Lisa since 1999, they have six children, including three they recently adopted from Latvia
The WBA executive committee for 2022 includes Cory Sillars, President; Dan Sillars General Contractor, Inc. – Wausau, Mike Howe, President-Elect; Mike Howe Builders, Inc. – Manitowoc, Jim Doering, Treasurer; Zilber Ltd./Homes By Towne/Towne Realty, Inc. – Milwaukee, Mike Derrick, Secretary; Derrick Custom Homes – New Richmond, Abe Degnan, Past President; Degnan Design-Build-Remodel – DeForest, Angie Kieta, Associate Vice President; LP Building Solutions – Waunakee, Andy Voeltner, Associate Vice President-Elect; Omni Financial – Fitchburg, Brian McKee, NAHB State Representative; Midwest Homes – Madison, David Belman, Past Officers Representative; Belman Homes – Waukesha, John Stoker, Advocacy Group Chair; Victory Homes of Wisconsin – Menomonee Falls, Jody Swenson, Membership and Local Officers Group Chair; Knight Barry Title United – La Crosse.
The Wisconsin Builders Association is a professional trade association comprised of 21 local associations dedicated to helping members build communities around the state.