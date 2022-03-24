The Redevelopment plan for the historic Morrisonville school will go back to the drawing board following a neighborhood listening session at the Windsor Village Hall on Monday. The meeting was a hybrid format, with about 15 people at the hall and another 25 on-line.
Tony LaBerge, the owner of the property, give a presentation to the group and then answered questions during the 90-minute public hearing. LaBerge hopes to develop the building into an event venue with space for indoor or outdoor occasions. His building design includes personal living quarters from himself and family.
LaBerge has already done remodeling work to the living area of the building. The school was built in 1918 and it received major remodeling in the 1950s and 1980s. LaBerge is hoping to restore the look back to the 1918 vision.
LaBerge has a management degree and works in automotive sales. He said he bought the school as personal property and as he learned its history he was excited about the possibility of restoring it to a public space. LaBerge said completing the project would require using it as a commercial space to pay for the work.
The project proposal includes adding a parking lot with 71 stalls, lighted sidewalks, a fountain in the front, and privacy fencing and landscaping are part of the general plan. Laberge’s plan includes creating a patio area which would hold outdoor events during the warm-weather months.
LaBerge said he hoped the venue would become a hub for public and private events for Morrisonville residents. “I have to live there so it’s not going to be Party Central,” he said.
Amy Anderson Schweppe, the village’s director of planning and zoning, and Jamie Rybarczyk, the village’s director of economic development, gave a presentation on the process for developing the site.
In order to complete the current plan, LaBerge would need plan commission and village board approval for a zoning change from our R3 residential to C-1 commercial for the property.
He would also need a conditional use permit to have a residency at the commercial location. His plan also seeks a full liquor license from the village.
When Windsor became a village, the school was in the process of closing and becoming surplus property. It was brought into Village’s zoning code as an existing non-conforming property. If the property is changed it would require a comprehensive plan review. It would also have to follow the rules for Windsor Public Works, DeForest Windsor Fire Department and EMS, and Dane County stormwater rules.
As proposed, the venue could be operated seven days a week. LaBerge’s plan would be to host one event at a time in either the indoor or outdoor space. The maximum capacity for either space is 200. A commercial kitchen would allow caterers to prepare for those events. The hours of operation for indoor activity would be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. on the weekend. The outdoor space could be operated from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekend.
A question-and-answer period followed the formal presentations. Neighbors of the project offered testimony in person and online. Neighbors of the proposed project were concerned about the hours of operation, event noise, and traffic issues.
Participant comments ranged from hard no to any new development in the neighborhood to others who expressed support for restoring the building While expressing their concerns.
LaBerge said the business plan needs to be feasible to recover the cost of restoring the building. “I’m going to have to think on a secondary plan,” he said.
The village plan commission and village board both reviewed concept plans for the project earlier this year. A quorum of the plan commission and village board were present to observe Monday’s proceedings.
Invitations to attend the meeting were sent to all neighbors within 500 feet of the property. Village president Bob Wipperfurth moderated the meeting. He said most developments don’t rise to this level of scrutiny, but the board felt it was important to get the input of the neighborhood. state law requires a 300-foot notice of this type of meeting.
“You need to reach back out to Tony and have conversations with him about a plan,” Wipperfurth told the audience.
Morrisonville is a hamlet in the northwest corner of the village of Windsor it includes a post office and other urbanized features but most of its streets lack curb and gutter. It is located near the headwaters of the Yahara River and its low topography is the likely source of the community’s nickname of Frogtown USA.