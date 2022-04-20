The DeForest Village Board approved an agreement with ABS Global Inc. which will allow the longtime business to develop a 15.5 acre addition to its current DeForest campus on River Road.
The board voted 7-0 for the agreement after meeting in closed session on Tuesday.
In other business, the board granted the appeal of the Norske Elite baseball team to be recognized as a village of DeForest team this season. The Village’s new athletic complex has a 50 percent residency requirement for teams to have preferred rates and schedules at the facility. The team has 12 players and four of them reside in the Village of DeForest. All 12 reside in the DeForest Area School District. The team was sanctioned as a local team last year before the rule was written.
The village board heard a report on the pool study. The board is looking for more details when the study committee returns later this year. The village is looking at options for locating an outdoor pool and four-season facility. The proposal studied last night would be a 12,000-square foot pool in the Fireman’s Park area.
The board heard a report from department chief Steve LaFeber on the overall operations of the DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS service. LaFeber said the biggest challenge facing the department right now is staffing in both the Fire & EMS services.