A 180-day extension for Village of Windsor approval of conditions for the construction of the first of four phases of the Covered Bridge development has been granted.
The village board voted unanimously Thursday, Aug. 6, to approve the request from T. Wall Enterprises, as the deadline for Windsor’s approval of conditions was set to expire Aug. 12.
Windsor Deputy Administrator and Director of Economic Development Jamie Rybarczyk is optimistic the developer will be able to pull a building permit for the work shortly.
“They are moving forward with the development,” said Rybarczyk.
One reason for the delay is that Dane County had held off approved Covered Bridge’s stormwater management plan until Bear Tree Farms had its stormwater plan in place, according to a letter from T. Wall Enterprises, signed by Company President Terrence Wall.
The correspondence noted that Bear Tree Farms has changed its stormwater plan numerous times, despite Covered Bridge already having an agreement with the Bear Tree Farms subdivision.
Without the county’s approval of its stormwater management plan, Covered Bridge couldn’t begin construction in the spring of 2020 as planned.
Secondly, when COVID-19 hit, it led to a reevaluation of future development, with many municipalities in other states ordering all construction to cease and desist, according to the T. Wall Enterprises letter.
Considering the circumstances, Covered Bridge developers decided to put off beginning construction until the fall of 2020 to avoid costly delays and uncertainty, as stated in the letter.
Even with the economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Covered Bridge will continue to move forward, as noted in the letter.
“As we push through this uncertain time in our country and specifically in Dane County, Covered Bridge is prepared to begin construction on the approved development,” Wall writes. “Covered Bridge has construction bids that are coming in and Covered Bridge is in the process of securing financing for the development.”
It was also noted at Thursday’s meeting that Covered Bridge’s stormwater plan has been separated from that of Bear Tree Farms.
In May 2019, a board resolution approved plat and project development agreements for Covered Bridge residences and a commercial lot to be constructed on three lots of the Bear Tree Farms plat.
In other matters, the village board also approved a reduction in a letter of credit for the First Addition to Revere Trails, after the village’s engineer and Director of Public Works Davis Clark met on site with the developer and the developer’s engineer.
Rybarczyk reported to the board that all agreed the reduction of $16,635.95 was adequate.
A letter to the board on behalf of Randy Grobe, MHG Properties, LLC from civil engineer Deborah Hatfield said that public improvements had been completed.
Trustee Don Madelung asked how many lots were left to be built out.
Rybarczyk said that Phase I and II were pretty well all built out, with the exception of two lots where soil compaction was delaying sewer work. In the newer addition, Rybarczyk said they were a quarter of the way through, as four of the 12 lots were built on. Just to the west of it lies the new Hooper Corp. development.
Also, the board approved awarding Globalcom Technologies $65,598 for installation of security measures for the village’s new police department and public works facility. They include door access control, closed-circuit television and voice and data cabling projects.
Village Administrator Tina Butteris reported to the board that they had gone out for bid on the projects and received four. She said there was a lot of variance in the bids that came in.
Originally, Windsor had budgeted $144,000 for all of the security measures.
