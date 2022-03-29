The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber have partnered with Madison College to develop an exceptional educational opportunity for community members to sharpen leadership skills and network with members within two Chambers. Together with Madison College, a short and impactful Leadership Development Series has been created, highlighting the latest skills and behaviors associated with some of the most common leadership practices and competencies. Courses are open to the public.
The classes will be presented in a hybrid learning format, participants will have access to select foundational leadership material delivered in a virtual online learning module. Following the completion of this asynchronous resource, members will then be invited to share in a facilitated on-line LIVE coaching session with their peers, led by the leadership development instructional team from Madison College. The free-flowing roundtable narrative will leverage the material from the online module, and incorporate the working knowledge, experiences, and insight of the participants. We’ll dive deeper into the most effective actions and thought processes of great leadership; how to handle conflicts within the workplace; managing diverse generations and cultural nuances; and emulate effective communication strategies and practices, all thru interactive sharing and scenario-based situational leadership coaching.
Attendees are encouraged to bring thoughts, questions and experiences into the conversation as we address common themes in leadership and what works (or not) across a variety of industries and organizations. Interaction and contribution is key, as you get out of it what you put into it.
Community members may sign up for one, two or all five modules, whatever works into your schedule. Topics will be made available every few weeks, starting with the release of the online learning module. Links to the online modules and roundtable narratives will be sent to paid participants a few days before each scheduled release date.
Course descriptions include:
Essentials of Leadership – (April 18, self-paced module release, April 26 live, on-line coaching session) Explore the evolution of leadership and refine your baseline understanding of approaches to leadership and leading people, processes, and organizations. Explore the qualities and competencies of effective leaders and examine the difference between management and leadership. Examine the concept of trust and articulate your values as they shape your approach to leadership.
Managing Diversity & Generations – (May 2, 10) Take a deeper look into managing within a diverse workforce and examine your own personal perceptions of those around you. Learn more about your role in fostering diversity and inclusion and develop an appreciation for the multiple generations occupying our workforce.
Organizational Culture – (May 16, 24) Talk to the definition of culture and what it looks like within your organization. Develop a clearer line of sight between your leadership abilities and the mission, vision and objectives of your workplace. Take time to explore the key elements of culture and leadership to organizational success, and the nuances present within.
Effective Communication – (May 31, June 7) While communication is often assumed to be sent and received appropriately; as a leader, to effectively and efficiently communicate, it requires some discipline. We’ll examine communication as a process and summarize various styles and approaches to framing messages in an effort to obtain buy-in and understanding. Identify barriers and challenges, perfect listening skills, and use communication to your advantage.
Managing Conflict & Difficult People – (June 13, June 21) Explore creative ways to navigate your way thru conflict and difficult conversations. Using assertiveness, identify difficult personality types and use effective strategies to leverage your own natural conflict-handling tendencies. Examine several conflict modes and evaluate your aptitude toward finding solutions to challenges within the workplace.
Online self-paced module will be made available on the Monday or Tuesday ahead of the pre-scheduled online live narrative roundtable. Participants must be signed-up and payment received prior to the release of the online self-paced module. To register, visit the chamber website.
Both the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber are non-profit business associations with membership comprised of a strong network of diverse business and non-profit organizations. Chambers connect you with business partners so together, you can collaborate and create innovative ideas to establish strong business relationships in our community.