TDS Telecom has announced that its initial fiber network build in the City of DeForest and Village of Windsor is now complete.
The project connects more than 7,000 DeForest-Windsor area residential and business addresses to up to 1 gigabit (1Gig) internet speeds, TV, and phone service. With the original planned footprint finished, the company is actively working on new build areas.
“The community’s enthusiasm for this fiber network project has been tremendous from the start,” says Julie Maiers, vice president of marketing and product development at TDS. “We’re thrilled residents and area businesses are enjoying the speeds and bandwidth they need to attend school, work at home, enjoy their favorite entertainment, and stay connected to friends and family.”
TDS announced its expansion into DeForest-Windsor in May 2018, and the first customers were connected to the fiber-optic network last year.
Although that project is now complete and available to all included addresses, construction work continues to expand the network and reach more DeForest and Windsor locations. More than 1,000 additional area addresses will get 1Gig speeds in the coming months, with expansion continuing as the DeForest-Windsor area grows.
The build effort included roughly 82 miles of buried and aerial fiber construction. The company is actively working on two other Dane County fiber builds in the communities of Monona and Stoughton.
TDS will wrap-up the remaining connection work and begin installing services to neighborhoods included in the original build areas, while construction continues in other areas of DeForest-Windsor. Residents can visit TDSFiber.com or call 888-225-5837 to learn more and sign up for service.
