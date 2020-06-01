The DeForest Area Public Library has found a way to continue its annual Summer Concert Series.
Permission to close streets and use parking spots in the area has been secured through the Village of DeForest and the DeForest Police Department as a way to allow concertgoers a chance to enjoy the music, and still protect the audience and the performers.
This year’s Concerts at the Rocks, held on Tuesday afternoons in June, will be drive in, park, and listen events. The schedule will kick off on June 9 at 1 p.m. with Duke Otherwise, followed by Drumming with Elmore Lawson on June 16, Truly Remarkable Loon on June 23, and Davey Doodle & the Red Hots on June 30.
The Concerts in the Park series, held on Tuesday evenings in July, will now be Concerts on Market Street, and will also be drive in, park, and listen events. Swing Crew will play at the first concert on July 7. Other performers are Ladies Must Swing on July 14, Tom Pease on July 21, and Soggy Prairie on July 28. Echoes of Camp Randall and Bucky Badger are tentatively scheduled for August 4, depending on UW Madison’s guidelines for all University-related events.
There will be no rain dates or rain location in the event of inclement weather. However, the Library will ask performers move to the Community Room and present a Facebook Live concert.
Please contact the Library for information on contributing to the concert series.
