Wisconsin had 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 17, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures were above normal across the state, all areas experienced temperatures 4 or more degrees above normal. Most of Wisconsin had less than one-half inch of precipitation, though locations near the Illinois border or near Lake Michigan received up to 1.5 inches.
Normal fall field activities continued with harvest of corn, silage, soybeans, and potatoes.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 8 percent short, 84 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 5 percent very short, 9 percent short, 81 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus.
Ninety-six percent of the corn crop was mature. Harvest for grain was 32 percent complete, 4 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn silage was 97 percent harvested. Moisture content of field corn harvested for grain was 20 percent. Corn condition was 68 percent good to excellent, 5 percentage points below last week.
Soybean harvest was 59 percent complete, 3 days behind last year but 6 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat planting reached 86 percent complete, 1 day ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Sixty-six percent of winter wheat has emerged, 2 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of normal.
Pasture condition rated 70 percent good to excellent, 8 percentage points above the previous week.
Fall tillage was 35 percent complete, 2 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the 5-year average.
Potato harvest was 93 percent complete, tied with last year but 5 days ahead of the average.