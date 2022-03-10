If there is a general theme among this year’s DeForest Windsor Chamber of Commerce award winners it is good connections. The individuals and businesses honored this year have a strong history of keeping people to the benefits of the greater community and its resources.
The chamber made six award recognitions on Wednesday morning at the recognition breakfast held at the Comfort Inn and Suites.
In addition to the awards, chamber members and guests heard how local municipalities are staying connected in state of the village presentations led by Jane Cahill-Wolfgram of DeForest and Robert Wipperfurth of Windsor. DeForest Area School District Superintendent Eric Runez led a similar presentation.
Dale Meixner, Art’s Electric
Volunteer of the Year
The Fourth of the July celebration is a highlight of the year in DeForest and a top event for the chamber of commerce. Dale Meixner’s expertise and commitment to connecting the power to the oohs and aahs is a big part of the success.
He serves on the event’s planning committee and keeps a handle on the electrical needs of all the non-profit organizations which run portions of the weekend.
Dale and Janet Meixner are the second generation of the family business her parents started. Like the first generation, the business is bringing in the next generation with their daughter and son-in-law. They credit their loyal customer base with making the business a success.
Dale’s volunteer contributions include the Windsor Fest event and the North Windsor United Methodist Church. He is a lay minister with the congregation and preached the sermon on Sunday.
Dale and Janet credit their parents with instilling a volunteer spirit in them. Art helped with the village Christmas lights in years past and Dale helped Janet coordinate the DeForest parade.
“I’m a product of the 4-H program,” Dale said. “My parents were active in church and 4-H and embodied me to help out.”
Dale grew up on a farm east of town and attended the University of Wisconsin agriculture short course.
Dale said he had an interest in electricity as a kid. He met Janet when they worked in the Wipperfurth tobacco fields. He started working for Art in 1975. “He hired me out of the tobacco field,” Dale said.
Judd Blau, the Director of Public Services for DeForest, said Meixner is a resource the village staff can tap for his expertise. “We’re fortunate to have a good relationship with the village and public works department,” Meizner said. “I’m a taxpayer too so I try to keep everyone working and moving.”
Chase Lumber
Most Distinguished Member
In an era of big business and big box stores dominating local landscapes one exception stands out: Chase Lumber. Established in 1897, Chase Lumber has remained a local-focused, family-owned business run by five generations of family leadership.
Grounded in a community service philosophy, the rich history of Chase Lumber has seen it grow from its beginnings in Sun Prairie to its expansion into DeForest (1939) and McFarland (1981). Navigating numerous challenges throughout the decades, including two world wars, the depression, multiple recessions, industry changes and the most recent pandemic with a steady hand and eye to the future.
Val Steiner, daughter of the late David D. Chase and fourth-generation President, has overseen the continued success and growth of Chase Lumber as President since 2017.
TDS Telecom
Member of the Year
TDS Keeping the Connection is a program we initiated with the chambers of commerce to help local businesses/business owners keep their membership at the chamber active. After COVID-19 hit, we realized that many of our fellow local businesses were considering dropping or not renewing their chamber memberships due to financial hardship. This is where the Keeping the Connection program helps. It’s a scholarship fund the chamber can utilize to help businesses who might be at risk of losing all of the vital support and resources the organization provides.
We often support community events and organizations, and find new ways to help our fellow local businesses was a natural extension of that work. We couldn’t be more pleased with the success of the program and truly appreciate the recognition by the DeForest chamber. We’re also grateful to be part of the community and look forward to working with all of our fellow chamber members for years to come.
Norski Nibbles
Non-profit of the Year
Through donations and many volunteers, Norski Nibbles connects a lot of DeForest Area School District kids with a healthy lunch during vacation months. The program provides lunches at sites around the school district during summer months.
The ecumenical group behind Norske Nibbles includes Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church, Door Creek Church, St. Olaf Catholic Church, Christ Lutheran Church, Christian Faith Moravian Church, and United in Christ Lutheran Church.
This will be the third year for Norske Nibbles. Last year the distribution began the day after school let out and continued until the Friday before the fall term. In 2021, lunches were handed out at Western Green Park, DeForest Fireman’s Park, Lake Windsor Park and in Morrisonville.
DeForest Windsor Lions Club members stuff the lunch bags with drinks, chips, snack bars, and fruit. Volunteers make sandwiches and the Christ Lutheran Church office staff answer the phone when volunteers call.
A grant from Landmark Services Co-op helped to purchase food from local farmers markets in 2021, so the kids enjoyed fresh pea pods, beef sticks, cheese curds, and other delights. Heritage Credit Union also made a sizable donation.
Norski Nibbles purchased or had donated more than four tons of food for distribution and served more than 5,200 lunches.
Branch and Daughter
New Venture of the Year
Branch and Daughter connects consumers and local farmers through its efforts to provide quality products and the knowledge to best enjoy them. Monique, Judson and daughter Vada opened a family business in the summer of 2021 and it has received rave reviews since.
The neighborhood butcher and specialty market bolsters the local agriculture industry by giving farmers and other small businesses a means to reach the public through the market.
A few centering principles guide the business. “We commit to providing our customers with superior products in the most responsible and sustainable manner based on 1) the humane treatment of animals 2) low-waste methodologies 3) educating the community on alternative food preparation for better health and wellbeing 4) supporting local food, local employees and local community development.”
The family relocated to DeForest four years ago and now operate their business in the same neighborhood at 6601 Traveler Trail in Windsor.
The business name reflects a desire to lift up the women who made the sacrifices and made it possible for them to carry on their names.
Debbie Brewster
Educator/ Friend of the Chamber
Last, but certainly not least, is Debbie Brewster who is retiring on June 30 after 39 years of service to the DeForest Area School District and the community. She began her career as a teacher before transitioning to her current role as coordinator of school/community relations.
Her letter of retirement intentions to the school board summed it up well. “39 years of employment, over 14,000 days, hundreds of problems to solve, countless projects, lots of meetings, thousands of messages, so many events, unforgettable friendships, and everlasting memories.”
Runez said the school district is noticeably stronger because of Brewster’s efforts and expertise.
“Debbie has provided exemplary service during her career in the DeForest Area School District. What she has done to promote the good work and success of the district have elevated the District’s reputation as not only a great place for children and learning, but an exceptional community to work in and to call home,” Runez said. “Mrs. Brewster has been instrumental in building lasting community partnerships with our local business and municipality leaders that has benefited decades of students through relevant work experiences, access to improved infrastructure, and collaborations that have contributed to strong local economic development. She has been a leader in the District’s long tradition of community engagement in informing the direction and goals of the school district. Her efforts in supporting three decades of Future Searches and other stakeholder engagement have resulted in the District setting a trajectory that aligns with what the students, staff, families and greater community’s hopes and aspirations for our schools today and for our children in the future. Those efforts have resulted in lasting improvements and lasting relationships that support our kids and the continued growth of the greater community. Debbie Brewster leaves big shoes to fill as a tremendous asset to the District and the greater DASD community.”
Brewster began as a business education teacher at the high school in 1983. Along the way, she added the roles of student council advisor, Business Education Partnership Council, Curriculum/Instruction Committee, Local Vocational Education Coordinator, department chair, and others. She moved to the position of Coordinator of School/Community Relations in July of 1999.
The goal of the Office of School/Community Relations is improved programs and services that integrate the school district with the community. Among the areas it oversees are media relations, internal and external communications, stakeholder engagement and surveys, district social media communications, Flyers for Families, school and community partnerships including volunteers, LINK-ages, DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, Adopt-a-Class, 5/12 Scholarship Program, Reality Day, Take Your Child to Work Day, Community Holiday Gift Giving Program, College Goal Wisconsin, use of the DeForest ‘D’ logo, the Norski Walk of Honor, Alumni Hall of Fame, Framework for our Future, the district newsletter, Norski News staff bulletin, and communications on information releases with families.