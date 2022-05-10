Kathy Selbach and Shelley Dutcher are opening a dream together with a new hair salon in DeForest. Salon K&S will hold an open house and ribbon cuttting on Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and be open for business on May 16.
Shelley Dutcher and Kathy Selbach have been styling hair in DeForest for some time. Now is the right time for them to open their own place, Salon K&S.
Salon K&S will hold an open house on Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. A DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will be held at 3:45 p.m.
The salon opens for regular business hours on Monday at 9 a.m. at 115 S. Main St.
Shelley was working for Cost Cutters when Kathy joined. They worked together there for five years before moving to Hairtopia for the past four years. The name Salon K&S reflects the teamwork they put into the business.
“I know for me this has been a dream forever. When we left Cost Cutters, we wanted to grow,” Dutcher said.
“It was growth getting out on our own. We saw how it could be,” Selbach said.
The pair have eyed possible locations for a couple of years when they settled on Town Square property this year. Selbach said they are trying to build a family salon business so the downtown location will be ideal for combination with the nearby library, Fireman’s Park, and surrounding businesses.
This will be a space of their own as they have remodeled the location extensively “We’ve been working on it with our husbands, friends, and family. We’ve had a lot of support from our clients,” Dutcher said.
The pair survived the 2020 months when hair salons and similar businesses were closed by the pandemic. “That’s a little bit what this is going to feel like as the clients return,” Selbach said.
The salon will offer the general hair and facial services like haircuts, colors and waxes. There are plans to add another stylist and a retail product line to the mix.
The hours are 9-7 on Monday-Thursdays, 9-5 on Fridays, and 8-2 on Saturdays.