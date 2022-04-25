Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) reached a construction milestone on its historic terminal expansion with the installation of the last piece of structural steel.
A tradition known as “topping-out” marks the completion of the building structure of a project. This piece of steel happens to be one of the largest single pieces to be installed on the project. In keeping with tradition, a tree has been fixed to the last piece of steel signifying the structure has reached its final height. The piece itself was guided into place by the steel workers who were part of the team that helped keep the construction project on schedule in spite of adverse weather and significant supply chain constraints.
The airport’s $85 million South Terminal Expansion project is a 90,000-square-foot addition to the south end of the terminal. The new area will include a new restaurant and retail space, new rest rooms, a business center, a children’s play area, and a service animal relief area.
“We’re so excited to reach this point in the project,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “It gives us a chance to celebrate what’s been accomplished so far, and an opportunity to look forward to what’s to come. The new area of the terminal will be convenient for families and professional travelers alike, making DCRA a great option for both leisure and business travel,” Jones added.
Phase one of the project consists of construction of the new area of the terminal and is targeted for completion in December of 2022. Phase two will include the demolition of the existing south end and is expected to be completed in July of 2023, at which time all 16 gates at the airport will be operational.
DCRA offers travelers a wide range of services aimed at making travel easier and more convenient as well, including wireless internet, a business center with training and conference rooms, individual workstations, copying and faxing services, family lounges, and three private mother’s lounges.