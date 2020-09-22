A DeForest company’s creation is among the top 16 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group.
The qualifiers were announced on Monday, Sept. 20, and they included the “M” Vaporizer by DynaVap, LLC in DeForest as the No. 10 seed.
After more than 18,000 votes were cast over the last week, the top vote-getters will move on to the next round and compete in Manufacturing Madness, a head-to-head tournament-style bracket.
The Top 16 products were announced via a livestream broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and MadeInWis.com.
