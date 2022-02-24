The company proposing a solar farm in the town of Vienna is facing a challenge to its Koshkonong Solar Energy Center project in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield.
Two opponents of the solar farm proposal about 30 miles southeast of Vienna filed a motion asking the Public Service Commission (PSC) to dismiss Invenergy’s application for a permit, saying it violates a clause in the state Constitution limiting agricultural land leases to 15 years.
Invenergy seeks 25-year renewable leases with agricultural landowners for its solar array projects. The PSC was expected to issue a decision on the town of Christiana’s 6,300-acre project this spring.
According to published reports, no court rulings offer guidance on the obscure language in the state’s Constitution, so whether 25-year leases of ag land are unlawful remains open to interpretation.
In 2020, Invenergy convened a meeting with Vienna residents to describe the 2,500-acre project the company was planning. The site would surround the North Madison Substation area on Patton Road.
Contacted last week, Vienna Clerk Kathy Clark said Invenergy representatives indicated they planned to downsize the project there after determining a costly upgrade to the substation would be needed. No lands northeast of the Hwy. V and Patton Road substation would be leased with the smaller project, Clark said.
Invenergy received PSC approval to build another solar farm in Iowa County, just south of Hwy. 18. It is unclear how that 3,500-acre project could be affected by the latest challenge to the town of Christiana proposal. The first phase of that Badger Hollow Solar Farm project is currently under construction.