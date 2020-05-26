Jenna Langer, of Langer Dairy Farms in DeForest, is one of the farmers featured by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin in honor of National Dairy Month.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is encouraging consumers to stand united with the state’s dairy farmers and find simple ways to show support for an industry that contributes so much to Wisconsin’s culture and identity.
“Wisconsin’s dairy farms, 95 percent of which are family owned, are facing difficult circumstances right now,” said Suzanne Fanning, Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Chief Marketing Officer. “The single most effective way we can support our farmers is to buy and enjoy the nutrient‐rich dairy products they produce.”
Langer Dairy Farms is family owned and operated. According to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Jenna Langer works with her parents and brothers in caring for their 600 cows and producing dairy products for the community.
Randy and Mara Endres, of Endres Berryridge Farms in Waunakee, was also featured in the campaign, along with Dallas Gearing of Oakdale Farm in Merrillan.
With Americans spending more time preparing and eating meals at home rather than at restaurants or in school cafeterias, farmers have adapted their businesses quickly to meet changing demands and fulfill consumers’ essential nutrition needs. Dairy is considered one of the most affordable ways of getting three of the four critical nutrients most often lacking in Americans’ diets: calcium, vitamin D and potassium.
“Many Wisconsin families have been dairy farming for generations,” Fanning said. “These are passionate people who have worked hard to take care of their land and animals. As a state, we must stand together in support of our farmers and all they do for our communities.”
Celebrated since the 1930’s, National Dairy Month began as a program to promote drinking milk but has evolved into an annual celebration recognizing the contributions of dairy producers, farm families and others involved in the industry. Wisconsin’s dairy farmers deliver fresh, wholesome nutrition to dairy lovers all over the world using sustainable farming practices. In 2017, they reached a milestone achievement by reducing the environmental impact of producing a gallon of milk by involving 31 percent less water, 21 percent less land, a 20 percent smaller carbon footprint and 21 percent less manure than in 2007.
Visit WisconsinDairy.org/national‐dairy‐month to learn how you can celebrate Wisconsin Dairy Farmers during June. View messages of dairy industry support from local and national celebrities such as Mason Crosby, Luke Bryan and Charlie Berens at Facebook.com/AmericasDairyland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.