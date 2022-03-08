Are you a small business owner impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a tough economy? If so, volunteer attorneys with the State Bar of Wisconsin Business Law Section are offering small-business owners across the state free hourlong consultations as part of the section’s Small Business Assistance project.
The project, implemented in collaboration with the Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinics program, pairs volunteer attorneys and law students with pre-screened small-business owners who have legal questions related to their business.
A wide-variety of small businesses are eligible for support, according to Patricia J. Lane, section board member and organizer of the project.
How it Works
Meet with a Wisconsin-licensed lawyer for a free consultation, by Zoom or by phone, of up to one hour. Appointments are offered Thursdays at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. If a business law issue cannot be adequately addressed during the session, the business person may be referred for an additional one-hour session at no charge. Topics include, but are not limited to:
• Finance and lending
• Insurance claims/coverage
• Commercial leases and contracts
• Tax
• Labor and employment
• Real estate
• Commercial debtor/creditor
• Regulatory compliance, including privacy and COVID-19 related requirements
Exclusions: Litigation; patent, trademark, or other intellectual property issues; or commercial real estate transactions.
A Very Real Need
Small businesses account for 99.4% of all businesses in Wisconsin, and they employ nearly half the state’s
workforce. Lane, a partner with Foley & Lardner in Milwaukee, recognized the need to help small businesses in 2020 after hearing that business lawyers were receiving many questions from small-business owners on issues regarding compliance with COVID-19 governmental orders and whether force majeure clauses in contracts may be invoked to excuse performance, and governmental loan programs, including determining eligibility and compliance.
“Other owners needed assistance with business-interruption insurance claims and labor matters,” she said.
While the project currently offers an hour-long consultation for six businesses per week, additional consultations may be added in the future.
The project, she says, is expected to last indefinitely.
“One way we can help these business – and thereby the community at large – is to provide free legal advice. We hope this will increase the chances that a local business will be able to survive and thrive – thereby preserving jobs,” she said.
Request an appointment today for your free one-hour consultation. Learn more at https://www.wisbar.org/forPublic/INeedaLawyer/Pages/Small-Business-Assistance.aspx