Job seekers will drive thru and be greeted safely by volunteers with a bag of flyers from participating employers in DeForest at the DeForest Drive-Thru Job Fair Nov. 12.

The event will take place between 4-7 p.m. at DeForest Village Hall, 120 S. Stevenson St.

Working with the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, it is hoped the event will reach more than 25,000 job seekers. We will assemble 150 bags for distribution.

For more information, visit http://www.deforestarea.com

