Photos that accompanied the story titled “Safety first in home building, remodeling during COVID-19” in the April 30, 2020 issue of the DeForest Times-Tribune should have been attributed to Degnan Design-Build-Remodel. Also, it should have been stated in the story that after the Safer at Home order, calls stopped for two weeks for Degnan Design-Build-Remodel, but that the pace picked up again and made up for it again. The newspaper regrets the oversights.

