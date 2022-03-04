Darrin and Kim Senn live in the Chippewa Falls area and are the new owners of DeForest Assisted Living at 4897 Innovation Drive. The couple is leading efforts to enhance the care, environment, training, and culture for the residents, families, and team.
One of the changes has been the facility name to The Koselig House. The name honors Darrin’s Norwegian grandmother, Marion.
Here is a question and answer interview about the changes at The Koselig House.
Tell us a little bit more about your grandmother?
Marion was a spicy 5-foot Norwegian grandma. Grandma Marion was the type of grandma that made you feel special. She was always dressed elegantly, and wore high heels even in her 80’s. Her sense of humor was contagious.
In fact, Darrin’s favorite story was when his grandfather came home from work one day and saw her working in the yard. She was covered in dirt from head to toe as she loved to garden. He drove up in his convertible and said, ‘Marion, let’s go out for dinner. But go get cleaned up. You look terrible.” Marion, in her all her disheveled sophistication, turned around, hose in hand, and sprayed him right where he sat. Darrin’s grandfather was soaked, his convertible was soaked, and Marion was happy!
Unfortunately, Grandma Marion developed Alzheimer’s in her later life shortly after we were married. At first our entire family banded together and divided the week so that she could be cared for at home. Our day was Tuesday, so we used to say, “Tuesdays with Marion”, (instead of “Tuesdays with Morrie”) and those days became very special to us. Eventually her care became too much and our family made the hard decision to have her live elsewhere. However, finding a place that met Marion’s physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual needs proved difficult, which is what drew us to creating a home that Marion would have loved and been loved in.
Being that Marion’s parents were 100 percent Norwegian, she only spoke that language until she was 5 and after she started attending school.
As a result, her heritage became a big part of who she was and to those she loved, which is why we named our community The Koselig House. In Norwegian Koselig means, “to provide an atmosphere of contentment and well-being through nature, companionship and coziness.”
Our goal in creating The Koselig House is to create an atmosphere much like Marion’s life. One of joy, respect for others, kindness, and an authentic nature of home that you recognized the minute you walk in the door. We know that Marion would be proud of our efforts and would have loved being part of The Koselig House family.
What are some of the changes being made to enhance care environment training and culture?
When we purchased the building, we recognized that some changes and updates needed to be made to fulfill the vision we had for the care and compassion provided at The Koselig House. The first step that we took was to find and hire a leadership team that shared our vision. Next, we purchased new mattresses, towels, linens, and other items that provide added comfort to the residents.
We are currently working with our talented kitchen manager, who really believes in personalizing the menu and making the favorite dishes of our residents. If a Koselig family member wants a salad at every dinner, she ensures this happens and with their favorite toppings. If someone does not care for the item being served, she prepares a second option. We are also in the process of ordering new dishes, glasses, silverware, coffee cups and table linens to elegantly enhance our dining experience, while infusing it with the warmth of home and socialization of family and friends.
One of the caveats that we have strived to provide at The Koselig House, is a feel of home, both in atmosphere and in personal connections. We have even gotten our own family involved, bringing our daughter to come and decorate trees and doors with the residents during the holiday season, while our son and his friends provided a Christmas concert for our residents, family, and friends to enjoy. We hear from our residents and their families that it is the little touches that we are doing to that make The Koselig House feel like home.
Even though the environmental and décor upgrades are easy to see, what is most astounding is the change in the smiles of the residents and team. We recognize and believe that these smiles are the most important barometer of the exceptional care and joy being provided. As result we have also placed a lot of energy and effort in creating a culture that is not only inviting and warm for our residents, but also for our staff.
The best way to describe the culture at The Koselig House is that everyone works together to serve our residents and their families with joy and dignity. Our Team does this through by using intentional humanity in all daily tasks thereby providing a safe, kind, and gracious home and work environment. To maintain this culture, we have been very selective with who we decide to employee at The Koselig House.
Starting with our Executive Director, Katrina Moore, who has worked in all aspects of the senior living industry for years; from dietary, to activity director to executive director. She knows what our residents deserve and diligently searches for those right people to fill those positions and provide them with the training they need to be successful.
The Koselig House serves seniors 55 years of age and older who are in need of assistance with general activities and tasks, medication management, food preparation, social interactions, mobility or other needs. In addition, specialized supports are offered to those with a diagnosis of dementia.
In fact, this spring we will be digging into deepening our understanding of dementia and providing care to those with memory loss, as we create the Koselig Kares training program. Developed with Paula Gibson, Certified Dementia Practitioner, Certified Virtual Dementia Tour Trainer and founder of Dementia211, this training will provide our team with a deeper understanding of the disease process associated with dementia, ways to communicate and approach to aid in personalized care, and ideas to engage those with memory loss to live their best days.
We are very excited to see all these changes, but what really gives us joy is when our residents, families and community tell us THEY feel those changes and we can see it in their smiles!
What drew you to the DeForest assisted living facility?
Upon visiting the DeForest community, we saw an opportunity to step into a beautiful building located in a very family oriented area that was just ten minutes outside of Madison. That DeForest provides a strong police, fire, and ambulance service with excellent hospital care all within minutes of our building was a big selling point. It’s really the perfect location for The Koselig House and we knew there was a need in the community for exceptional care and that we could provide it.
What are the biggest challenges and Staffing a facility such as this?
Any current business owner will tell you that staffing and labor are their biggest challenge, but more so when you are selective on who you hire because you want only the best caring for those who need it most. At The Koselig House we have a certain level of dedication that is expected of our employees and not everyone is meant to be our employee. However, when we find person who we believe is a good fit and shares our vision, we make sure they are welcomed to our team, recognized for the value they bring and continuously told they are appreciated.
Honestly, business is about balancing revenue and expenses. We have been very diligent about only taking residents that our staffing numbers allow. This may not the “shrewdest” business decision, but it was the best decision for our team and to obtain the quality of care we expect to provide and that we know our residents to deserve.
Valued and respected residents … what does it look like when a resident is treated with the dignity they deserve what is a person-centered approach?
One area that we try to help our team to grow in is their ability to be intentional, providing care to a person should not be rushed through or checked off, like a list of tasks just to get done. Instead by providing our team with an understanding of mindfulness they recognize the need to slow down their body and allow their mind to focus on just one task and one person at a time. This “intentional humanity” means our team values the importance of being in the moment, which in turn ensures they are treating our residents with dignity and respect. They can also use “intentional care” to focus on creating a clean living space, providing personalized cares, and purposefully engaging in our resident’s lives.
This intentional approach means that care at The Koselig House is person-centered and that our team goes above and beyond to know the interests, abilities, history, and personality of each individual resident. By knowing this information, they make the resident feel valued and respected. Even on a resident’s bad day, we want them to feel accepted and understood.
Our hope is that through the actions of our Koselig family we are honoring our Grandma Marion and our residents, while providing them with a safe and engaging community where they can thrive!
The facility has 40 private suites and private bathrooms. Are you seeing more needs and requests from residents and their families four privacy and for amenities?
Our rooms for our residents are unique in that each room is quite spacious and has a full size bathroom and large shower. While the room size is always important on the front end of looking, quickly residents and families realize that the most important thing is the love, life activities, and care they or their family member will receive.
This is why we are always striving to improve our care and life enrichment programming, which includes enhancing our many group activities and creating purposeful one-on-one engagements to combat COVID restriction issues. We offer 4 to 5 activities daily which includes everything from balloon tosses, to BINGO, to painting and crafts.
I joined a game of Euchre with the residents yesterday and they played with no mercy!
We are blessed to have partnered with Genesis Rehabilitation Services to assist our residents on-site to address any physical therapy concerns. They also lend their expertise to all of our residents on a weekly basis by providing them with a specialized exercise activity. Our residents enjoy the physical movement and connection.
What do short-term respite stays look like?
We are excited to offer short-term respite stays for a weekend or up to 28 days. This service gives in-home caregivers a break from the day-to-day work of providing care to their loved one. It also serves as an opportunity to see how their loved one will adapt to assisted living, if they are considering that option.
What are the design features of the facility?
The Koselig House was purposefully designed by an architect to serve the needs of elders and those with memory loss. This means that there are many open indoor spaces to walk or gather with family or other residents and still maintain some distance from one another. There is also a private dining room that many families use for birthday parties or just additional privacy with their loved one.
A unique safety feature of our home is our “delayed egress” door alarm system. With this system, if a resident pushes on an exterior door, the team is immediately alerted via an alerting device that they carry with them and a short momentary buzzer at the door. This helps protect the resident from an unauthorized person coming in and from the resident accidentally opening and exiting a door in an unsafe manner.
What is the past history of the facility?
The physical plant of The Koselig House opened its doors in 2018. Since taking ownership in late 2021, we have provided a seamless transition for residents and families that need our assistance. In addition, we have worked to tailor our admissions process to the needs of the resident and family, assisting them with any paperwork and handling all required medical documents from physicians. Our goal is to help residents and families in a personalized manner that supports their needs and provide them with the best quality of life and care possible.