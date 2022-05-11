Meinholz receives Compeer award
Katelyn Meinholz of DeForest was awarded a $1,500 educational scholarship from The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial. The fund has awarded 123 scholarships to students across Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The high school seniors each received a $1,500 educational scholarship.
“The students receiving these scholarships have shown us the future is bright for agriculture and rural America,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist. “These students are highly involved in their communities and academic pursuits. We want to encourage them to continue working hard toward their future careers and goals to champion rural with us.”
Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievement, essay writing and involvement in agricultural and community organizations. Among the recipients, animal science is the most popular major, South Dakota State University is the most popular school. Two recipients received scholarships targeted toward students in urban areas with interest in agriculture. Thirteen percent of recipients will attend a community college or technical school.
The other Wisconsin recipients include:
Olivia Adams, Cassville, Faith Baerwolf, Columbus, Ava Booth, Plymouth, Austin Brand, Ellsworth, Jared Breuer, Cassville, Lauren Breunig, Sauk City, Andrew Dettmann, Johnson Creek, Abagail Diehl, Viroqua, Donniejo Dittrich, Alma, Alexa Fleegal, Green Lake, Justyne Frisle, Prairie Farm. Courtney Glenna, Amery, Kelly Herness, Whitehall, Ariona Hildebrandt, Watertown, Michael Ihm, Lancaster, Amy Jentges, Port Washington, Hailey Jentz, Belmont, Sara Kronberg, Milton, Megan LaRose, Burlington, Parker Litterick, Theresa, Caleb Lokker, Baldwin, Kory Makos, Argyle, Benjamin McMeeken, West Bend, Rawson Meylor, Mineral Point, Ainsley Noble, Lancaster, Katie Nusbaum, Monroe, Cameron Pokorny, Waupun, William Riedeman, Brandon, Emma Sandberg, Durand, Michael Schaal, Burlington, Mary Schrieber, East Troy, Clara Sedlar, Fremont, Lily Simon, Fond du Lac, Nathan Stanek, Augusta, Emma Steffes, Mineral Point, Tyler Ulrich, Dresser, Marissa Vosberg, Monroe, Kalista Weber, Mondovi, Maria Zillges, Larsen and Kaiya Zurfluh, Albany.
This is the fifth year for the scholarship program from the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, which has now awarded 591 students with a total of $886,500 in scholarships.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America. Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of agricultural advocacy and development, agriculture education, cooperative initiatives, rural development and community enrichment; and youth engagement. The Fund is managed by a Board of Trustees, made up of team members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and members of the Compeer Financial Board of Directors.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $27 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services