A new community pool for the Village of DeForest could cost between $5.1 million and $6.7 million, but those estimates are subject to change.
They are based on a size of 7,500 square feet of surface water, although that’s not set in stone either, as the village’s Pool Advisory Committee met Wednesday, Sept. 23, to study options for the project.
“A couple of people rang in wondering if 7,500 square feet is enough, and I have some concerns about that, too,” said DeForest's Director of Public Services Kelli Bialkowski.
One of the committee members, Joe Parker, was also taken aback.
“I was surprised,” said Parker. “I was thinking of something around the size of what Columbus has, although I don’t know if we need as many lap lanes.”
Nothing has been finalized, as the committee reviewed a Sept. 16 DeForest Pool Study at the meeting. That report included aerial photos of pools from a number of area communities, including Columbus. Others from Middleton, Watertown, Sun Prairie, Burlington, Hartford, La Crosse, Appleton and Elkhorn were also added.
The Columbus pool is nearly 12,800 square feet for a community with a population of 4,991.
Blake Theisen, the principal landscape architect for Madison Parkitecture + Planning, said once different thresholds for water surface square footage are crossed, it triggers a need for more amenities. For example, Theisen, who is consulting with the village on the project, said if the final specifications for DeForest’s pool go from 7,500 square feet to 11,000 square feet, he explained, “There would be a significant jump in the number of toilets and shower fixtures.”
Sites under consideration
Two sites are being considered for a new aquatic center.
One is in Fireman’s Park, with plans calling for replacing the existing eastern ball field with a parking lot and pool house and including a community room and exterior shelter.
A pool vessel of 7,500 square feet would come with concrete pool deck areas with shade, a concessions kitchen and greenspace within the pool fence.
According to a Sept. 16 DeForest Pool Study, reviewed by Pool Advisory Committee, “This proposed facility builds on the newly renovated Fireman’s Park facilities and fits well within the allotted space. The parking lot can serve both the new aquatic center and other existing and future park amenities.”
Put together by Iconica, the report, which includes an aquatic facility site evaluation and costs summary, also concluded that a splash pad planned for the western end of Fireman’s Park option would not be a “competing amenity.”
The second option is the Heritage Gardens site, where the proposed aquatic center would be placed in proximity to the southwest corner of the intersection of Vinburn Road and Erickson Parkway.
As stated in the pool study, “This large site offers many access and configuration options, and would centralize the facility within the community. The aquatic center is a good buffer land use to separate future residential areas from the adjacent railroad tracks and commercial district.”
Furthermore, the study notes the site could be phased to make room for additional parking and a future community recreation building.
The layout in the Heritage Gardens option would be determined by the site’s existing wetlands and drainageways, according to the study. Also, the area would be accessible by off-road trails that connect “to most corners of the Village,” the study said.
Amenities ‘gut check’
Thiesen called this time a “gut check for whether we are going down the right path with the scale and size,” and emphasized the importance of getting the right level of amenities for the community.
He advised committee members to go around and visit the area pools photographed for the pool study. They ranged in size from just under 6,000 square feet all the way up to almost 21,000 square feet.
“Most are closed, but you can get a sense of how big a complex you want and what should go in it,” said Thiesen.
There are some new trends in pool designs that Thiesen went over, including fan shaped designs. A pool complex in Burlington has two separate vessels, with a plunge pool, zero depth entry and a lazy river. That one is just under 11,000 square feet.
Hartford, the biggest example in the study at just under 21,000 square feet, includes big slides. However, it attracts visitors from both Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.
Parker said to keep in mind that while they are building the pool for DeForest, it will draw people from other area communities, including the Village of Windsor. Parker also talked about taking into account the new pool at DeForest Area High School.
“That could be a reason for scaling back,” said Parker.
Thiesen also advised the committee to add lights.
“No one wants to pay for lights, and then they realize that movie nights are really cool,” said Thiesen.
As for zero depth entry, Thiesen said it’s rare to see pools without them these days. He also talked about including a small slide, with accommodations for water basketball and volleyball. Inflatable obstacle courses could also be a good idea, as would creating areas for foosball and yard bags, according to Thiesen.
“You want these little pockets for when people are not in the water, there are other activities to keep them there longer,” said Thiesen, adding that might lead those visitors to spend more money at the concessions stand.
With regard to locker rooms, Thiesen advised an open floor plan, allowing for better flow of air and people. Group shower areas are a thing of the past, explained Thiesen. Now, private showers with curtains are favored.
Costs and operations
Construction cost projections for DeForest’s aquatic center project were developed by looking at “the building size, desired amenities, recreational pool water surface area, and the conceptual layouts developed for the sites,” according to the pool study.
They include a seasonal building with an expected price tag between $2.2-$2.4 million. Additional play elements and the complexity of the pool vessel could impact the budget, expanding building size, fittings and furnishings.
Staffing is another issue. The total costs of the certified staff are anticipated to be $144,768, with the need for a pool manager, two head lifeguards, 10 swim instructors, eight lifeguards for open swimming and two for fitness and programming, and three people for concessions and administrative staff.
Operating revenue and operating expenses were compared in the study. The DeForest pool is expected to generate $169,500 in operating revenue, with $65,000 coming in daily admissions, $38,000 in seasonal passes, $25,000 in concessions, $38,000 in programming and $3,500 in pool rentals and events.
However, total expenses are expected to hit $222,000, with the village losing $52,500.
Jason Krapfl, account manager for Carrico Aquatic Resources, cautioned, “Most pools don’t make money.” He said it depends on how the village wants to operate it.
On the front end, designers will try to minimize costs with energy savings, staff savings and design features, according to Krapfl.
About 150 stalls of parking will be included in the designs.
Abigail Lowery, a member of the DeForest Village Board, advised working with organizations that help people with special needs to make the pool accommodating for them. Officials said this would be done during the design work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.