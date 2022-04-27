The village of DeForest announced April 27 that Michelle Lawrie is leaving her position as Community Development Director for another opportunity in economic development.
The village's press release said, "Michelle Lawrie, DeForest’s Community Development Director since 2019,
is stepping down from her position with the Village as of May 5, 2022 to pursue a new career opportunity in Economic Development.
The Village of DeForest staff and board are appreciative of Lawrie’s efforts to connect with local businesses and advance several projects in the community over the last three years. During her tenure, Lawrie was instrumental to the arrival of new housing opportunities and businesses including, Hooper Corporation and Pinseekers, and was also a great partner to existing
businesses in not only celebrating their achievements but collaborating on challenges. Other significant contributions to the community include creation of the Community Development Authority, pursuing funding programs, advancing the Comprehensive Plan, and initiating redevelopment opportunities.
Bill Chang, Village Administrator adds, “We are grateful for Lawrie’s leadership and her dedication to the Village of DeForest. We look forward to her continued success in the field.”
A recruitment process will begin immediately to fill the Community Development role. In the meantime, inquiries may be addressed to Bill Chang, Village Administrator at changb@vi.deforest.wi.us or by calling 608-846-6644."
She was a member of the DeForest Windsor Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Her biography said she held the village position since April of 2019. Michelle has more than twenty years of experience in economic development, issue advocacy, and policy development at the local, state and federal levels.
Lawrie heads to Door County
The Board of Directors of the Door County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) has selected Michelle Lawrie to be the next Executive Director of the organization, following a search throughout Wisconsin. Lawrie will replace Steve Jenkins, who left the organization in January. Lawrie will assume the role of Executive Director for DCEDC on May 9th, 2022.
Lawrie has more than twenty years of experience in economic development at regional and local levels. Her career in Washington, D.C., Arizona and Wisconsin has focused on serving the public interest through economic development, issue advocacy and coalition-building. Lawrie began her economic development career at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), in Phoenix, Arizona. After serving in several roles at GPEC, she became the President and CEO of the Western Maricopa Coalition (WESTMARC) in western Maricopa County, Arizona. Lawrie later also served as Economic Development / Community Development Director for the communities of Goodyear, Arizona and DeForest, Wisconsin. Lawrie has extensive experience in the development of strategic plans and performance measures for organizations, as well as in leading teams toward achieving goals desired by residents, municipalities and governing boards.
Lawrie adds; “I am excited to be joining the Door County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) on May 9. I have been very impressed by the dedication of the staff, the Board of Directors and the partners of the organization. I am looking forward to serving the community as Executive Director of DCEDC, as well as making the area my home.”
DCEDC Board Chairman, Brian Stephens (CEO, Door County Medical Center) states, “There is so much positive momentum on the economic development priorities of Door County including expansion of broadband internet access, workforce housing, daycare initiatives, and attracting talented individuals to work and start businesses in our community. Michelle has the unique set of skills and the right personality to bring people together around these important issues and find solutions to address them. We look forward to supporting her and the DCEDC team in accomplishing these goals.”
The Door County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) is a public/private partnership dedicated to improving the economic vitality of the county and its residents. Founded in 1989, DCEDC has been successful in helping existing businesses create and retain thousands of jobs through a myriad of programs and initiatives. Additionally, DCEDC places strong emphasis on fostering entrepreneurial instincts in county residents as well as those who vacation in Door County.