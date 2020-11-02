It was a challenging year for the Village of DeForest farmer’s market, and not just because of COVID-19.
The season went on as scheduled, going from June 2 to Oct. 20.
Normally, there are between 20-25 vendors, but this season started off with 16, and as the year went on, some of the produce vendors went away. So, the market ended up with about 13.
Personnel changes also had officials scrambling.
“It was a significant difference,” said Reese MacAskill, recreation supervisor for the village. “It was about half of what we usually have.”
Still, the event was well-attended.
“Summer was pretty consistent,” said Kaytlyn Nelson, a summer recreation intern with the village who took over as interim manager for MacAskill after Ben Ratliffe found other full-time work and left. “Some of the vendors had lines of 10 minutes.”
The attendance numbers fluctuated by the week, according to MacAskill.
“Overall, there were less people, but with everything as it was, we were pretty happy with the numbers,” said MacAskill.
The weather was mostly cooperative. There were two to three bad weather days, forcing one cancellation. On the others, the market closed early.
“Compared to last year, we canceled less days due to weather,” said MacAskill.
Ratliffe started out the season as the new manager of DeForest’s Farmer’s Market, replacing Carrie Lubcke, who served two years in that role before also leaving for full-time employment. Nelson had worked alongside Ratliffe from the start, and later, she turned the job over to Nancy Hamele, who was impressed with how well the market conducted business.
“Even though I was only here for the last four or five markets, everything ran very smoothly,” said Hamele, who was hired in September.
Hamele left a career of 32 years of working at the same company to become manager of DeForest’s farmer’s market.
“I wanted to work in my community,” said Hamele. “My family grew up in DeForest. I’ve been a transplant since fourth grade. This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
The coronavirus pandemic caused a great deal of confusion at the beginning of the season.
“As we were starting up, with COVID, there was a lot of uncertainty about what we were allowed to do and what we couldn’t,” said MacAskill.
Officials wanted to make the event as safe as possible for attendees and vendors. Precautions were put in place to protect everyone’s health and safety. MacAskill said Ratliffe did a lot of research with the University of Wisconsin-Extension in preparation for the market’s opening.
Measures to maintain social distancing and routing attendees safely through the market were some of the considerations. The restrictions also meant the market couldn’t have as many vendors as it had in the past.
Officials stayed up-to-date on guidelines from the state and county. They also tried having pre-orders with vendors at the start of the season. MacAskill said that only lasted two weeks.
“We just didn’t get that many people participating,” said MacAskill.
MacAskill said vendors didn’t have to be pushed to create safe, healthy environments for their customers. She added they did a great job of doing that on their own.
Meanwhile, village staff had a booth at the forefront of the market to answer questions and provide hand sanitizer. The market is located between Fireman’s Park and Village Hall in the closed section of DeForest Street between Durkee Street and S. Stevenson Street.
Annually, the farmer’s market in DeForest brings local farm fresh produce, baked goods, meats and more to locals on a weekly basis. In the past, there’s been musical entertainment, food carts and weekly themes and specials.
Even with all the upheaval, organizers say the market went off without a hitch. Ratliffe taught Nelson the ropes and she was able to make everything run like clockwork.
“We feel fortunate this year,” said MacAskill. “We had great personnel that made everything seamless.”
From her view, MacAskill said vendors were appreciative of the work staff put in.
Looking ahead, Hamele is hoping everything returns to normal for next year’s market, so that it can once again have a full complement of vendors.
Hamele is thinking of some minor improvements. Marketing will be a bigger emphasis as the event will be creative in trying to attract more people and more vendors. She is also hoping the entertainment will return next year.
“I feel confident this year was a worst-case scenario with COVID,” said MacAskill. “We had a good plan and we can improve to have an even better market.”
