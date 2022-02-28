According to company releases, Chevron and Renewable Energy Group, Inc. announced today a definitive agreement under which Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share.
REG operates the Madison Biorefinery in DeForest at 533 N. Stevenson St. The facility was built in 2007 and purchased by REG in 2016. It produced 20 million gallons of high-quality biodiesel last year.
The release further states, The acquisition combines REG’s growing renewable fuels production and leading feedstock capabilities with
Chevron’s large manufacturing, distribution and commercial marketing position.
“REG was a founder of the renewable fuels industry and has been a leading innovator ever since,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. “Together, we can grow more quickly and efficiently than either could on its own.”
The transaction is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron’s goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030 and brings additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities. After closing of the acquisition, Chevron’s renewable fuels business, Renewable Fuels - REG, will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa. In addition, CJ Warner is expected to join Chevron’s Board of Directors.
“This transaction delivers premium cash value to shareholders and will give us additional resources as we aim to accelerate growth and strengthen our collective ability to deliver the sustainable fuels our customers and the world need,” said CJ Warner, REG president & CEO. “Our employees’ hard work and dedication have built a fantastic renewable fuels company and made this transaction possible. We look forward to joining Chevron’s team.”
The transaction is expected to be accretive to Chevron earnings in the first year after closing and accretive to free cash flow after start-up of REG’s Geismar expansion.
Transaction Details
The acquisition consideration is 100 percent cash. Total enterprise value of $2.75 billion includes a net cash position around $400 million greater than debt.
The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2022. The acquisition is subject to REG shareholder approval. It is also subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
The transaction price represents a premium of around 57 percent on a 30-day average based on closing stock prices on February 25, 2022.
Renewable Energy Group is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. REG is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the
U.S. and Europe. In 2020, REG produced 519 million gallons, or 1.7 million metric tons, of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower- carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.
According to the company web site, The roots of Renewable Energy Group go back more than two decades to when we operated under the umbrella of West Central Cooperative in Ralston, Iowa. Our history parallels that of the biodiesel industry as a whole: When we made our first batch of biodiesel in 1996, the industry was still in its early stages, a niche market with a potential few foresaw. While our leaders grew the company carefully and consistently by finding opportunity within challenges, they also advocated for the biodiesel industry as a whole, often working with competitors for the greater good. Today, REG is the largest biodiesel producer by volume in the United States — as well as a producer and supplier of many other products — and continues to contribute resources and leadership to biofuel advocacy groups worldwide