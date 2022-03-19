On Thursday, March 10, Renewable Energy Group Madison (REG) hosted the Wisconsin National Guard at their DeForest, Wisconsin biorefinery for a daylong training. The training focused on how the National Guard would respond in the instance of an unknown chemical release.
“We were honored to host the National Guard at REG Madison for a day of emergency response training,” said Brian Coker, Plant Manager of REG Madison. “This was a great opportunity for the National Guard to practice their emergency response in a realistic scenario, and also gave our REG team the opportunity to learn about emergency response from a team of experts.”
This training further solidifies REG’s commitment to safety both at the workplace and in the community.
“The National Guard can’t do unique, realistic training without the support of the local community,” said Captain Kramer Menz, Wisconsin National Guard. “REG has proven to be a great community partner for the Wisconsin National Guard.”
