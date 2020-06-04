Landmark Services Cooperative continues to sponsor the Norski Nibbles summer lunch program with a $3,000 donation dedicated to the purchase of fresh produce, honey, meat and dairy products from the DeForest Area Farmers’ Market.
The food is distributed at several sheltered parks to kids who would otherwise go without a nutritious lunch. Landmark is also contributing beef sticks to be included in the lunches.
Norski Nibbles is a community-backed organization that provides summer lunches during the summer to kids who receive free or reduced cost lunches during the school year. This is the fourth year that Landmark has donated to program, which serves nutritious, kid-friendly meals from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on June 11 through Aug. 29.
With over 800 students eligible for free or reduced lunches in the DeForest School District, there is a strong community need to help provide nutritious meals for hungry children. The volunteer-led Norski Nibbles program is a collaborative effort among local businesses, service groups and churches to combat hunger over the summer months when school is not in session.
The introduction of assorted fruits and vegetables seems to be a huge hit with the kids.
"The vendors at the market provide us with a variety of fresh produce to go along with the lunches. Many of these snacks are new to the kids, and it is truly something to see them try the produce for the first time,” says Bob Mathweg, Norski Nibbles co-coordinator.
“Clearly, these are very trying times, and it's more important than ever that communities have safe places to access healthy, local foods,” says Ben Ratliffe, DeForest Farmers’ Market manager. “The donation from Landmark Services Cooperative to Norski Nibbles helps make that happen.”
As an agricultural cooperative, finding a way to help children in the local communities combat hunger is a natural fit. Landmark is pleased to support the Norski Nibbles initiative as part of the Landmark Gives Back program.
“Summer lunch programs are vital to ending childhood hunger. We are proud to help support the Norski Nibbles program again this year and increase access to healthy and nutritious food during the summer months when it is needed most,” says Shannon Horstmeyer, executive assistant at Landmark.
Landmark Services Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative. For more than 85 years, Landmark has provided farm-related products and services to its more than 11,000 members in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, employing more than 300 full-time people and reaching sales in excess of $373 million. For more information, visit landmark.coop.
