The Village of Windsor’s Plan Commission voted Thursday, Oct. 8, to reject a rezoning application from Tri-County Paving for a new quarry.
“Looking at the location, that’s where it becomes more complex for me,” said Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth.
Kristine Schmidt, a member of the Plan Commission and the Windsor Village Board, said the location was also something she opposed. Schmidt also said she did not believe that the Tri-County Paving proposal met conditions of the village’s comprehensive plan.
“I believe it would not uphold the agricultural quality of the land,” said Schmidt.
Schmidt and other commission members had environmental concerns about the potential negative impact on the nearby Token Creek Watershed. There were other worries about the effect a quarry would have on home values in the area.
Tri-County Paving wants to establish the mine on the Hoffman Farm property, located off of Highway C, about a quarter mile south of Vinburn Road.
A resolution denying the company’s rezoning application was passed by a 5-1 Plan Commission vote.
William LeGore cast the lone no vote, with Robert Wipperfurth, Schmidt, Dave Gaustad, Jeffrey Heisig and Tim Lange voting for the resolution to deny the rezoning request. Kay Hoffman recused herself from participating in the question. She and her husband own the property in question.
The Windsor Village Board will take up the rezoning application at its meeting on Oct. 15 and is expected to vote on the Plan Commission’s recommendation. Originally, a final decision from the village board was supposed to take place Nov. 5. Wipperfurth pushed for earlier action on the matter.
“Given the anxiety among the public, and a lot of work being done by staff, I figured a decision needed to be made sooner,” said Wipperfurth.
