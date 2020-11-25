The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer license of two Columbia County dealers for various violations of their licensing requirements.
The wholesale license for Petite Cars Inc., located at 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington, was revoked for failing to properly follow administrative requirements when the company failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The license revocation took effect Nov. 19.
Naz Auto LLC, also located at 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington, had its license revoked for violating state law when the company failed to maintain a surety bond and conducted an unlicensed retail sale to a Wisconsin resident. The license revocation took effect Nov. 23.
WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.
