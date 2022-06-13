Monday’s announcement of Chevron’s completed acquisition of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. following approval by REG stockholders, should mean a strong future for the DeForest-based Madison Biorefinery.
Kevin Lucke, President of Chevron Renewable Fuels Group, said the company began a strategic shift three years ago toward fuels with lower carbon emissions. The goal by 2030 is to produce 4.2 million gallons of biofuel per day. Acquiring REG, an industry leader for two decades, means Chevron reached about a third of that stated goal.
Lucke said the next step toward that goal is looking at the production and expansion capacity of DeForest and every facility in the company. “We’re going to need all the types of biofuels, so we’re going to need DeForest and the other facilities producing,” Lucke said. “I would envision it’s good news for DeForest.”
Lucke said he visited the DeForest facility a couple of weeks ago. He said the local atmosphere is a good indicator of a positive addition to the company.
“REG is very committed to being a good corporate citizen,” Lucke said. “It’s a good clue to the DNA of what the company is.”
The feedstock for biodiesel includes corn oil, soybean oil, used cooking oils, tallows and fats. Lucke said global issues like the pandemic and current Russian invasion of Ukraine create volatility in the supply and demand for crude oil. An increase in biofuel production will be a stabilizing factor.
“All domestically sourced feedstocks really help secure the supply,” Lucke said.
Lucke said the retail end of the effort will be in the transportation sector's use of biodiesel. The company plans at many stores to begin switching from B10 diesel to B20 almost immediately.
Diesel trucks, trains, and shipping barges all use the fuel to operate. Chevron is working with the original equipment manufacturers to find ways to make biodiesel a better option.
“All three are hard to decarbonize. It’s a very complex system,” Lucke said. “We continue to work with those partners to come to an agreement.”
Chevron Corporation announced the completion of the acquisition on Monday.
The Madison Biorefinery in DeForest is located at 533 N. Stevenson St. The facility was built in 2007 and purchased by REG in 2016. It produced 20 million gallons of high-quality biodiesel last year.
“We have brought together companies with complementary capabilities, assets, and customer relationships to make Chevron one of the leading renewable fuels companies in the United States,” said Mark Nelson, executive vice president of Downstream & Chemicals for Chevron. “Chevron now offers our customers an expanded suite of cost-effective, lower carbon solutions that utilize today’s fleets and infrastructure.”
Cynthia “CJ” Warner, formerly president and CEO of REG, has been appointed to Chevron’s Board of Directors, effective today.
“CJ Warner has deep experience across both the traditional and renewable energy sectors,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. “Her perspective and guidance will be invaluable as Chevron leverages its strengths to deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world.”
Chevron's acquisition was announced in late February.
According to company releases at that time, Chevron and Renewable Energy Group, Inc. had a definitive agreement under which Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share.
The release further states, The acquisition combines REG’s growing renewable fuels production and leading feedstock capabilities with Chevron’s large manufacturing, distribution and commercial marketing position.
“REG was a founder of the renewable fuels industry and has been a leading innovator ever since,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. “Together, we can grow more quickly and efficiently than either could on its own.”
The transaction is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron’s goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to by 2030 and brings additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities. After closing of the acquisition, Chevron’s renewable fuels business, Renewable Fuels — REG, is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.
Renewable Energy Group is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. REG is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, REG produced 519 million gallons, or 1.7 million metric tons, of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.
According to the company web site, The roots of Renewable Energy Group go back more than two decades to when we operated under the umbrella of West Central Cooperative in Ralston, Iowa. Our history parallels that of the biodiesel industry as a whole: When we made our first batch of biodiesel in 1996, the industry was still in its early stages, a niche market with a potential few foresaw. While our leaders grew the company carefully and consistently by finding opportunity within challenges, they also advocated for the biodiesel industry as a whole, often working with competitors for the greater good. Today, REG is the largest biodiesel producer by volume in the United States — as well as a producer and supplier of many other products — and continues to contribute resources and leadership to biofuel advocacy groups worldwide