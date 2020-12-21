Some data related to a local housing study involving the villages of DeForest and Windsor came to light last week.
Presentations were recently made to the Windsor Village Board and the DeForest Village Board’s Committee of the Whole by Mark Roffers, of MDRoffers Consulting, with DeForest trustees hearing it on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Windsor trustees reviewing it Thursday, Dec. 17.
During the study, Roffers said he had a conversation with a prominent developer in the area about what he thought of the housing study.
“There was a lot of good information,” said Roffers, during the Windsor Village Board meeting. “He said there was a lot of inventory in DeForest and Windsor, relative to other areas.”
Because of that, the unnamed developer told Roffers he was not looking to start any new projects in the DeForest-Windsor area.
Roffers talked about two housing studies Windsor and DeForest have collaborated on, with the backing of the DeForest Area School District.
The first is the annual “DeForest-Windsor Inventory of Approved, Available, and Sold Housing.” In a memo to both village boards and community development authorities, Roffers wrote that it describes housing inventories and trends in the DeForest-Windsor area market. Included are the number of approved but unbuilt housing units of all types, available single-family lots for sale, recent residential building permit activity and the median sale price of existing single-family homes.
The 2020 version of this study was finished in November, according to Roffers. As of October, the DeForest-Windsor area has about 2,500 approved but unbuilt housing units, which the report said is down somewhat from 2019. The decrease is attributed to a smaller supply of approved but unbuilt single-family homes. A total of 43% of unbuilt housing units are single-family homes.
The report also noted that there are about 470 vacant single-family lots available for sale in the two communities, That’s about 90 lots higher than 2019 figures for the same period.
According to the report, the inventory of unbuilt single-family homes locally has steadily decreased since 2016. At the same time, the supply of vacant single-family lots actually available for sale has steadily increased. The report indicates that is the result of “new phases of existing plats being opened over the past five years, with few new residential subdivisions being proposed and approved.”
Apparently, peak recent years for new housing starts locally occurred from 2016 to 2018, although the report indicated that there appears to be more recent housing construction than in the early 2010s.
The report also said, “An apparent 2020 decrease in new single-family starts in DeForest may be attributed to a more limited supply clustered in fewer developments and to higher lot prices.”
The median sale price of existing single-family homes in the DeForest-Windsor area in 2019 was $318,450, a 71% increase since 2009. That’s the highest percentage increase in Dane County over that period.
As of Oct. 1, there were 2,493 housing units in the DeForest-Windsor area that had been approved, but not yet built – down from 2,581 in October 2019. For October 2020, 1,077 (43% of the total) of the 2,493 are future single-family units, 231 are future duplex units – including senior-restricted duplex units (9%) – and 1,185 are future multi-family units, including three-plus unit condominiums, apartments and three-plus unit attached senior housing (48%).
Comparatively speaking, in October 2019, 1,217 were future single-family units (47%), 199 were future duplex units – including senior-restricted dwellings (8%) and 1,175 were future multi-family units (45%).
The reported noted, “Therefore, the supply of approved but unbuilt duplex and multi-family housing units has increased slightly over the past year, while the supply of approved but unbuilt single-family homes has decreased. In other words, there have been more permits issued for single-family homes in the DeForest-Windsor area than there have been lots created by new residential subdivision activity. This may be an outgrowth of the pandemic and resulting economic uncertainty, but also the preferences and decisions of individual developers regardless.”
About those figures, the report cautioned that it is unlikely that all of the approved multi-family units will ever be built.
“The multi-family unit totals generally reflect the maximums authorized, sometimes with moderate regard to regulatory requirements (e.g., space for stormwater management and parking) and market demand for the densities authorized,” according to the report.
Additionally, some approved multi-family areas also allow for single-family housing as an alternative, and larger approved residential developments in the DeForest-Windsor area continue to evolve over time. Some may end up going towards more single-family housing.
