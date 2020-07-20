Plans for a new Summit Credit Union for the Village of Windsor are being delayed.
On Thursday, July 16, with a 3-1 vote, the Windsor Village Board approved an extension of municipal approvals for construction of the new building to be located just east of Kwik Trip on the southeast corner of Windsor and North Towne roads to July 31, 2021.
Trustee Monica Smith voted against the measure, expressing her frustration at the time it was taking to get the project underway.
‘”We saw a new Summit go up in Sun Prairie,” said Smith. “While we’re talking about one here, we saw one go up in Sun Prairie.”
Officials from Forward Development Group and Summit spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, which was again held virtually, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Summit’s Greg Polacheck, real estate manager for Summit Credit Union, wrote a letter dated June 22 that stated, “This letter is to request an extension of Summits municipal approvals to construct a credit union building on Lot 1 of CSM 15243. We are currently awaiting completion of the ‘site delivery’ conditions in addition to final Declaration of Protective Covenants and the final Roadway and Utility Easement. Once these items are complete Summit will be in a position to close on its purchase transaction.”
Summit is negotiating with the Windsor Crossing developer, the Forward Development Group, regarding the credit union project.
“COVID changed some of the construction time, but Summit is still committed to coming to Windsor,” said Polacheck, who also explained that Summit is looking at closing on the property this fall.
Two items are holding up the project in Windsor, as mentioned in Polacheck’s letter. Road work is one, as it needs to be graded out and compacted by two layers of asphalt, according to Polacheck. The other has to do with what direction to bring in electrical.
Smith asked for reasons causing the delays.
Konnor Kearney, land development and sales manager with Forward Development Group, said seven to eight days of rain slowed work down. Kearney also said that they ran into some undercut issues with the road work.
“We ran into rock on the north side of Windsor Road,” Kearney explained.
Kearney said, however, that the contractor is looking to have the paving done by the end of the month.
As for the electrical work, that’s up in the air. Kearney said it would take two to three days, but scheduling is an issue. The project has to get into the Alliant Energy queue, said Kearney. They are working with Alliant Energy to determine the proper route for electrical. It is hoped that the electrical issues will be solved by the end of the year.
The road work started last fall, according to Kearney. He said the Windsor project for Summit is taking longer than expected. Meanwhile, Kearney said the Sun Prairie Summit Credit Union project came together quicker than they anticipated.
In addressing the delays, Village President Bob Wipperfurth couldn’t place blame on the developers.
“In this case, it’s not for lack of trying,” said Wipperfurth.
In other village business, the board voted to approve a resolution rescinding the village’s State of Emergency Declaration. The order was necessary to give the village a chance to recover some funding for expenses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was determined that the village would seek restitution through other means than originally proposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.