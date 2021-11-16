Like seeing a child grow up, it seemed like an endless process, but in the blink of an eye, it was over as the Hooper Corporation welcomed community leaders to visit their new DeForest manufacturing and administrative campus.
On Nov. 1 the Hooper Corporation announced that it would be moving operations from separate facilities to a new campus in DeForest. The singular Hooper operation is made up of Hooper Corporation and the subsidiary General Heating and Air Conditioning (GHAC).
The process started about eight years ago, Hooper CEO Steve Lindley told visitors at their ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday morning, as company managers began touring manufacturing facilities to see what they wanted in their future project.
Originally established in Madison in 1913 as a steamfitting company installing systems in university and government buildings, the company over time expanded as an electrical and mechanical contractor, now headquartered in DeForest, with roughly 1200 employees and offices in Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, and Florida.
The new facility is located on a 50-acre plot north of Highway 19 between Highway 51 and Forest Park Drive. The campus has been under construction since October 2020, including a 68,860 square foot office building and a 207,226 square foot fabrication facility. The new location will serve as the home base for the company’s electric power and mechanical services divisions.
“It’s a great honor to finally say Hooper is here,” said Hooper President Steve Lindley before Monday’s ribbon cutting, marking a 75th anniversary for General Heating and the 27th anniversary of the relationship between General Heating and Hooper. “When we first decided to build this facility here, the focus was on fabrication...I’d love to say there was a grand plan some years ago, but it just kind of evolved into being that. Behind the scenes we were operating as one company, so it only made sense that our name should reflect that organization.”
Among the features of the new buildings, Lindley pointed out the solar water heating system, a stormwater reclamation system, a geothermal heating and cooling system, and 150 new trees planted since they moved in--40% more than their requirement.
During hearings on the project in January 2020, residents expressed safety concerns to the DeForest Village Board including increasing traffic along residential streets and potential impact on air and water quality, specifically as a result of operations in the manufacturing facility.
At the time Village President Judd Blau called the plan “an outstanding thing” with additional support provided in the form of a letter from Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth.
The land used for the Hooper project was annexed by the Village of DeForest in the mid-2000s and zoned for “mixed use,” requiring rezoning and amendments to the village’s Comprehensive Plan to move forward with construction of the Hooper facility.
At Monday’s event DeForest Village Board President Jane Cahill Wolfgram spoke to attendees, calling the opening “a long time coming,” welcomed by the DeForest Village Board, pointing out Trustees Rebecca Witherspoon, William Landgraff, and Colleen Little among the audience.
“In working with Hooper on the development of their new headquarters and manufacturing facilities,” said Cahill Wolfgram, “we found them to be true community partners who are focused not only on the growth of Hooper, but on the growth and interests of the DeForest environment, economy and community needs. It’s truly a great thing when that happens, so we look forward to another hundred years of working with you.”
Through the three-year development process, Cahill Wolfgram said that there were a host of requirements and requests, and that Hooper management “jumped through a lot of hoops to make that happen.”
Following opening remarks and a ribbon cutting, many members of the group proceeded to the Hooper manufacturing facility for a tour. Once all of the tour members had vests and protective glasses, Vice President of Hooper’s Mechanical Division Operations Rob Weisse led everyone through the facility, where some manufacturing was already in progress, but also operations were not up to full speed.
Weisse warned that a couple spots along the tour would likely be underwhelming with moving boxes literally waiting to be unpacked. The full transition and move-in process is due to be complete in spring 2022.
To start the tour, Weisse pointed out a ceiling-mounted crane system that has been designed to reduce safety hazards that come with forklifts, and with production arranged to largely move materials in a line from one end of the facility to the other.
Throughout the tour handfuls of Hooper employees carried on moving rods and piping, welding, and in the noisiest of the areas, pressed and hammered sheet metal into ductwork. At the end of the tour, as visitors were passed to Marketing and Community Relations Director Amy Griffin, Village Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon commented that she was pleased seeing the number of women working on the factory floor.
After turning in their vests and glasses, the visitors made a short uphill hike to the headquarters building for a tour of the administrative offices. There, Facilities Director James Espinosa and JH Findorff and Sons Inc Project Manager Menno Huiser showed visitors the highlights of the building, including artwork and architectural features that were developed in the Hooper custom manufacturing shop.
At the end of the tour, Espinosa and Menno pointed out the huge beams of douglas fir that make up the ceiling and represent the long-term planning of the building. Espinosa ended the tour on what he described as his favorite spot in the building, a set of glass-enclosed open meeting rooms with westward facing floor to ceiling windows overlooking the rural landscape with Highway 51 in the distance.
“A lot of these open spaces we’ve left open for future growth,” said Espinosa, “and we have a lounge area here...it’s more of a relaxed atmosphere and just a beautiful view. It’s absolutely gorgeous, the sunset at night is well worth coming up here to see.”
In an interview following the tour, Lindley explained that at full steam he would expect about 125 to 130 people working in the offices and another 80 or so in the fabrication shops, with staff coming from DeForest, Waunakee, Verona, Madison, and elsewhere.
During her welcoming statements, Cahill Wolfgram told attendees that a significant positive feature of Hooper was its general philosophy and positioning as a forward-looking company in the midst of significant changes. Some of those changes are reflected in national policy, with the passage of President Joseph Biden’s signature infrastructure bill in the preceding week, which would appear to be a relevant development for manufacturers like Hooper.
“I think we’re in a pretty good position for that, obviously we’re a pretty large contractor on the utility-infrastructure side, so if more money is put into that industry I think we’ll be a beneficiary of that,” said Lindley adding the caveat that it would take time for federal funding to make it to contractors and that in legislation there is always a question of if and how it will come into reality. “We have a pretty large footprint across the country where we’re working with a lot of utilities and I think we’ll definitely be the beneficiary of that if it comes to fruition.”
On an even larger scale, international negotiations at the COP 26 Climate Change Summit earlier in the month brought issues of carbon emissions and energy efficiency to the global stage with increasing urgency. Although Lindley admitted to not being an expert in that particular field per se, he does see Hooper having a place and relevant expertise in the necessary work that would accompany an evolution in the nation’s energy production and use.
One specific demand likely on the horizon is an upgrading of the nation’s power grid. Such infrastructure development, including replacement and expansion of transmission lines, is among Hooper’s service areas.
“I think obviously, more and more electrical vehicles and charging stations, and how that all transpires and what that does for infrastructure, it will be interesting to see how that happens over the next decade or so,” said Lindley. “And I think there is going to be a big transition in that, again, what is our energy? Where is it produced? And I think we’re in a good position to participate in that as it happens and unfolds in the next few years.”