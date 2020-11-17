DeForest’s Degnan Design-Build-Remodel won four awards in the 2020 NARI of Madison Contractor of the Year (CotY) Award competition, as local companies in the Madison area were named winners in several categories.
Eighteen projects were entered totaling over $2.7 Million dollars in value. The awards are part of an annual competition held by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).
The Celebrating Excellence Awards Evening is widely considered to be the premier event of the year in the remodeling industry. The event was attended virtually by the industry’s elite
Degnan Design-Build-Remodel took home awards in these categories: Residential Exterior $50,000 to $100,000 – Honorable Mention, with team members Design Electric of Madison, Inc. and Goliath Tech; Residential Interior Element under $30,000, with team members Coyle Carpet One Floor & Home LLC, R&D Drywall, Inc., and Design Electric of Madison, Inc.; Residential Interior Element $30,000 and Over, Coyle Carpet One Floor & Home LLC, R&D Drywall, Inc. and Design Electric of Madison, Inc.; Entire House under $250,000, with team members Coyle Carpet One Floor & Home LLC, R&D Drywall, Inc., Design Electric of Madison, Inc. and Goliath Tech.
Contractors from the Madison area vie for CotY Awards on an annual basis. All projects submitted for judging were an improvement or an addition to an existing structure. Competing projects were completed between Dec. 1, 2018 and Oct. 15, 2020. An impartial panel of judges who are experts within the industry and associated fields selected winners based on each entrant’s “before and after” photography and project description, problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, degree of difficulty and entry presentation.
Trophies were awarded at the 2020 Virtual Celebrating Excellence Awards Evening in Madison on Nov. 5.
To be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a NARI member in good standing. NARI members represent an elite group from the approximately 800,000 companies and individuals in the U.S. identifying themselves as remodelers.
