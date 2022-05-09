Amy Volkmann of Degnan Design-Build-Remodel in DeForest was awarded the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Harold Hammerman “Spirit of Education” Achievement Award at the 2022 NARI National Conference in Savannah, GA President’s Luncheon on April 6.
The Harold Hammerman Award is one of nine achievements awards presented by the national organization.
Volkmann is an industry leader. A main aspect of that is recruiting and empowering women to the construction industry. An important part of that was organizing the first BuildX conference last year.
"Obviously, it's quite an honor to be recognized for trying to get more young people and more women interested in the trades. We need to get the word out about what careers and opportunities exist," Volkmann said. "This certainly wasn't just a me, but a we recognition."
Volkmann said the success of the efforts last year is growing momentum for other workshops, including another BuildX conference in March, 2023. She said the group hopes to expand its efforts statewide. The group brings together building and remodeling construction trades.
Volkmann said exposing young people and women to the possibilities for success in the building trades can lead to more career choices and help fill the need for workers in the industry.
"No matter what the economy is, people will build or remodel what they have. We will always have a need for skilled plumbers and electricians," she said.
Abe Degnan owner of Degnan Design-Build-Remodel in DeForest nominated her for the award. “Amy has spearheaded several different educational projects for NARI, the remodeling industry, and for my company, Degnan Design-Build-Remodel. First, Amy was instrumental in the creation of the BuildX Wisconsin women in construction conference,” Degnan wrote in the nomination.
“It is for collaboration between NARI Madison, the Madison Area Builders Association, and the Metropolitan Builders Association. The website is: buildxwisconsin.com Part of the reason for my nomination is that, in Wisconsin, this is quite the groundbreaking collaboration between NARI and NAHB. It's uncommon! In the first year there were about 120 in-person attendees, even as the extremely-timid Madison WI area remained in the grips of the COVID scare. As a member of both NARI and the Madison Area Builders Association, Amy was one of the visionaries who helped to form the conference from the very beginning and facilitated dialog between these formerly disparate organizations. Second, not only was Amy an organizer and creator of the event, she was also a speaker and teacher. Amy taught a section titled Managing Generational Differences in the Workplace.
Third, in addition to Amy’s work at Degnan Design-Build-Remodel, she has been a marketing instructor for Lakeland University. Her commitment to education is lived in many ways; it runs throughout her core! Finally, in 2021 Amy spearheaded the Leadership Series educational project within Degnan Design-Build-Remodel. Our company meets every other week for our Company Culture meeting. This 30-minute meeting focuses on the core values, beliefs, mission, vision, values, and behaviors of our Team. Part of this is building Leadership and putting all this into actions. Hence, the Leadership Series was born. In the series, Amy covered the following topics. 1. Time Management, Covey’s 4 quadrants. 2. Planning 3. Communication Skills & Active Listening 4. David Belman’s DISC communication styles 5. Team Role preferences and Individual Preferred Style 6. Conflict Resolution 7. Emotional Intelligence: Self awareness, self regulation, self motivation, empathy, and effective relationships. 8. Decision Making Styles. This series was capped with our quarterly in-person all-company meeting, where we reviewed our own processes and checklists, helping to ensure that we implement all of the Leadership Series into our everyday company habits.
Amy is worthy of the Harold Hammerman award because of her expertise and leadership in education, within my company, the NARI Madison chapter, the building industry, and beyond,” he added.
The award criteria says, "An individual whose work is related to the remodeling industry and who can show that he or she has trained and educated others, whether it be for profit business or non-profit program in the industry, is eligible individuals are judged based on their excellence in training and educating others in one or more of the following categories: advertising, design, specification, and contract writing, building codes, sales training, estimating, production methods, management, public relations, legislation and financing.
NARI is a professional association whose members voluntarily subscribe to a strict code of ethics and its members represent an elite group from the approximately 800,000 companies and individuals in the U.S. identifying themselves as remodelers.