The Windsor Village Board got its first look at concept plans for a venue called Frog Manor in the Morrisonville hamlet. The ambitious plan is a renovation of the historic Morrisonville school to an event location at 4649 Willow Drive. The venue would feature both indoor and outdoor areas suited for occasions such as weddings, reunions, and other celebrations.
The Windsor Community Development Authority met with developer Tony LaBerge earlier this winter. The next step is a community meeting aimed at the neighbors of the venue. The neighborhood meeting is planned for March 21 at 5 p.m. at the Windsor Village Hall. The meeting will be a hybrid, so those interested can attend in person or on-line.
LaBerge, a licensed contractor, has an active Facebook site for Frog Manor, detailing the work he has already done to restore the building.
LaBerge and the board met March 3 to review the plan. The school building was first constructed in 1918 was renovated in 1959. It was in use as an elementary school until recently. LaBerge has been working on renovations at the site since he acquired it. His dream is to restore the building to its grand look while providing a community gathering spot with frog Manor. A private residence is also planned as part of the structure.
The renovations to what will become the lower public level include a commercial kitchen which can be used by caterers for events held at site. He plans both indoor and outdoor facility options at Frog Manor. A vacant lot next to structure would become off-street parking.
LaBerge said the indoor capacity would be 170 and the outdoor space go to host 200. LaBerge told the village board he plans varying hours of operation, which could be from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. indoors.
He is seeking a full liquor license from the village.
The Village would have to approve a change in zoning from R3 single family to C1 commercial. He would then need a conditional use permit for the single-family residence on the upper level. The Village ordinances on parking would create 71 parking stalls. On-street parking might be utilized for large functions. He does not plan to hold both indoor and outdoor events at the same time. He plans a tent for the outdoor patio area and there will also be stormwater management ordinances to follow.
Village trustees we’re generally supportive of the idea but reserving final judgment until after the March 21 neighborhood meeting.
Trustee Kristine Schmidt said, “I do support what he’s doing. I think it’s a great opportunity for Morrisonville.” Trustee Monica Smith said it was a beautiful plan for beautiful building and she look forward to hearing what the neighbors felt about the venue. Trustee Bruce Stravinski said LaBerge had a great concept to preserve a historic building. Village president Robert Wipperfurth said, “I like this plan in principle. I think it’s nice from Morrisonville.”
The questions from trustees we’re related to possible offsite parking, the hours of operation, and any noise and light pollution issues from the outdoor patio. LaBerge said he is asking for a full liquor license to give the venue the most flexibility. He said patio lighting and lit lamp posts along cement walkways are planned for the outdoor area. He has received positive feedback from The neighbors including the idea of any live music.
The name Frog Manor honors the Morrisonville nickname of Frogtown USA. No one is quite sure of the exact origins of the Frogtown nickname but the topography of the area near the headwaters of the Yahara River lends itself to a healthy amphibian population.