The construction of the new $1.8 million Innovation Drive Bridge, which opened Wednesday, July 29, came together rather quickly.
Most of it was completed this spring and into the summer. As a whole, however, the project took decades to come to fruition.
“It’s taken years and years of effort,” said DeForest Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren.
Eventually, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers approved a permit for the construction of a bridge to cross the Yahara River. It was result of around 15 years of work by the village and the developers, the Madison-based real estate company Park Towne, to find a crossing location and design with a minimal impact on the Yahara River Corridor and its wetlands.
“It took somewhat of a change at the DNR and new people and regulations at the state level,” said Jim Ring, one of the second-generation brothers who leads Park Towne.
The bridge stretches 75 feet long and is 49.5 feet wide, including a bike path. The drive lanes are 32 feet wide, as the bridge connects River Road to County Highway CV, or Main Street, via Innovation Drive. It also provides a connection with Tuscany Ridge neighborhood in the Conservancy Place development.
The $1.8 million price tag for the bridge project doesn’t include the money spent by the developer in preparation work. No grant money was available for the bridge construction, but Tuscan Ridge, located just to the east of the bridge, contributed $400,000.
Plans for the structure began in the 1990s, back when ABS Global was trying to develop that area. It included a potential access point to the east.
Park Towne bought the land in 2001, as Ring recalls. The main sticking point holding up the project was the wetlands, said Ring. There was also the matter of the length of the bridge. Even though discussion centered on only one-tenth of an acre, the DNR was requiring the bridge span 700 feet, remembered Ring.
The long-term costs of maintaining a bridge that big were prohibitive for the village, according to Ring.
“There were a lot of stops and starts, but once we got approval, there was less of that,” said Ring.
Coming up with a design for the shortest bridge possible was the goal. Ring said every other bridge in DeForest that crossed the river was short.
“It ended up being larger than we wanted, but it’s nowhere near as large as what was originally required,” said Ring.
Minimizing the width of the bridge was also a concern, as all concerned tried to minimize the impact on wetlands and wildlife. The original width was also much larger.
Underneath the bridge is a corridor for wildlife to pass through. The hope is animals will wander that area instead of the road.
Ring believes the bridge provides an excellent secondary access point for area residents to east of the river, making it easier to get downtown and to the middle school and high school.
Although some complained about the increased traffic, Ring said the vast majority of residents wanted the bridge.
It also provides better access for emergency vehicles to the development and connections to village trail systems for its residents.
Ring said the village was instrumental in shepherding the project to completion.
The recession that occurred in the late 2000s caused some disruptions to the project, according to Fahlgren. Around 2014 to 2015, the village took on a bigger role in the project, amending its tax incremental district to include the bridge project. Ambiguities in the original master agreement were fixed, with final amendments completed in 2018.
One reason for the increased involvement of the village was public safety, as the bridge would allow better access for emergency vehicles. Fahlgren said school district officials were also excited about the bridge, as it was expected to cut down on the amount of necessary busing.
Also, the village received 25 acres of land, allowing it to build the Athletic Complex, which was scheduled to open this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.
Fahlgren said the Athletic Complex will make the area a destination place, with people coming from all over to play and watch sports there. It’s expected to help boost the local economy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.