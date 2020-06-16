The Rocky Rococo restaurants in DeForest and Lodi have been purchased by TMart Operations I, LLC, owned by the Gussel Family of the Wisconsin Dells.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 16, by Rocky Rococo Restaurants.
President and Co-owner of TMart Jeremy Alsakar and his wife, Sarah, reportedly bring many years of both franchise and pizza experience to the Rocky Rococo franchise family.
“TMart’s ownership, leadership, and employees are extremely proud to be serving Rocky Rococo pizza in the DeForest and Lodi communities,” said Jeremy Alkasar. “Our leadership and management team has a combined total of over 50 years of pizza business experience. We know that our passion for pizza, coupled with the great management teams we support in our restaurants, will ensure the satisfaction of both the Rocky Rococo Brand and our guests.”
“We are excited to welcome Jeremy, Sarah and the rest of the TMart team to our Rocky’s family,” said Trey Hester, President of Rocky Rococo. “The TMart team brings a wide breadth of experience, a dedication to customer service and commitment to quality that perfectly aligns with our core Rocky Rococo values.”
TMart is purchasing the DeForest and Lodi restaurants from Cindy and Kim Reeve and Cristi and Roland Maier, who have operated the restaurants for over 20 years. TMart Operations also franchises Dunkin’ Donuts, A&W, Cousins Subs, and Baskin-Robbins.
The Rocky Rococo restaurants that have been sold are located at 4905 Count Hwy. V in DeForest and at N1551 Sunset Drive in Lodi.
