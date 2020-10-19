Tri-County Paving’s proposal for a new quarry in the Village of Windsor to mine aggregate for road work has been shot down.
At its meeting Thursday, Oct. 15, the village board voted unanimously to support a resolution denying a rezoning request that would have allowed the company to go ahead with is plan for a mine on the Hoffman Farm property, just off Highway C, south of Vinburn Road by about a quarter mile.
Terry Wengra, president of Tri-County Paving, did have a word of caution before the vote was taken.
Regarding aggregate, Wengra said, “We will find it, and we’ll have to truck it through the area. We’re going to bring it one way or another.”
Wengra said he was not making a threat, but explained that “the need is not going to change” because the village rejected the plan.
“I’m not worried about me,” said Wengra. “I’ll find rocks.”
Wengra added that it appeared there won’t be any land left in Windsor for the company to open a quarry.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth dispelled the notion that Tri-County Paving submitted its proposal deliberately now to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wipperfurth also said that suggestions that the village board couldn’t legally take up the proposal because it didn’t conform to Windsor’s comprehensive plan were not valid.
The village’s attorney, William Cole, opined that it could, saying the business had the right to be heard about its application.
Among the concerns of board members were the potential negative effects on Token Creek and the sensitive environment near the proposed site, the possible detrimental impact on values of nearby homes, and conflicts with the agricultural preservation provisions and protections of Windsor’s comprehensive plan.
Some members of the village Plan Commission were also worried about those issues when it voted to reject the company’s rezoning request earlier this month by a 5-1 vote.
Wipperfurth reiterated that Tri-County Paving has been a good corporate citizen of Windsor. “That’s what makes this so hard,” said Wipperfurth.
At the end of Thursday’s village board meeting, Wipperfurth said, “This is one of those issues that can tear a community apart. In some respects, it has done that.”
Wipperfurth encouraged all parties to come together and do what’s necessary to heal any wounds that might have resulted from the dispute.
One last plea
Dustin Gradel, vice president of Tri-County Paving, gave one last plea to the board in the hopes that trustees would vote in favor of the rezoning request.
Gradel also refuted assertions that Tri-County Paving was attempting to use the COVID-19 pandemic to get its way. Gradel said Tri-County Paving began the process of getting approval for the mine in February 2019.
In his remarks, Gradel said he was disappointed in the reasoning behind the Plan Commission’s vote to deny the rezoning application, taking issue with the idea that it is inconsistent with Windsor’s comprehensive plan.
Gradel feels language in the comprehensive plan covers both sides of the debate and that the document was ambiguous regarding nonmetallic mining and agriculture. He also said that Tri-County Paving’s legal counsel felt that if the village board granted the rezoning application that it would be upheld by judges.
Gradel also said that the proposed location for the quarry was perfect, that it was close to developments that needed aggregate for construction, that it had natural landscaping to block views of the mine, and that the site was near a county road that would be ideal for the kind of traffic generated.
Also, in talking with nearby residents, Gradel said the majority that Tri-County Paving talked to were comfortable with the company operating the quarry if it passed, as opposed to the previous applicant. Gradel said Tri-County Paving wanted to communicate with residents and work with them to ensure their concerns were addressed.
Gradel also disagreed with those who feel the quarry is not agriculture friendly. What would be mined is limestone. Gradel talked about how limestone is present in everything from toothpaste to the roads people drive on, the buildings they work at and the bicycle paths and tennis courts they use.
“How can you be against something that’s used in everyday life?” asked Gradel.
Gradel also questioned whether the property should be considered prime agricultural land.
“The Hoffmans would be the first to tell you that it is not prime farm land, due to the rock below,” said Gradel.
Addressing the issue of home values, Gradel said the majority of quarries in Dane County are close to residential properties. He added that studies have shown they have no impact on home values.
Gradel also noted that if the quarry were to become a nuisance, had it been approved, the village could have shut it down. He explained that Windsor had total control over the existence of the quarry, as the village would have to approve each phase of the project. Tri-County Paving’s proposal included a phased-in approach, where Windsor would have the final say on each 14- to 20-acre portion Tri-County would have to request to mine.
Gradel also talked about how Tri-County’s plan to eventually reclaim the property as farmland and explained how agricultural production would have gone on throughout the life of the quarry.
Not convinced
While trustees appreciated Tri-County’s due diligence and efforts to answer questions about the proposal, none voted against the resolution denying the rezoning request.
Trustee Monica Smith said she was concerned about protecting farmland, which is part of the comprehensive plan.
“A lot of time and effort went into putting that together,” said Smith, adding, “We have a comprehensive plan to reduce land use conflicts.”
Smith also talked about how the potential impact of a quarry on the Token Creek Watershed, as well as the possible negative effects on home values.
Trustee Bruce Stravinski said one of the major reasons he was against the quarry had to do with protecting the quality of life for nearby residents. He also talked about preserving Windsor’s rural character and the possible loss of property tax revenue from the 100 or so homes near the quarry. Stravinski said they are valued at $300,000 to $400,000 presently.
Stravinski also noted that mineral extraction activities close to Token Creek could have a catastrophic impact on the watershed.
“With the impact on Token Creek, it’s a risk that shouldn’t be taken,” said Stravinski.
Trustee Kristine Schmidt said she respectfully disagreed with Gradel’s interpretation of the comprehensive plan. While she did admit that limestone is used in various ways in everyday life, Schmidt said there was “no nexus there” between the quarry and the comprehensive plan’s emphasis on farmland preservation.
Schmidt also said the proposed quarry would have been so close to homes, some as close as 500 feet away, that the blasting might have damaged the foundations of older houses.
“I support Tri-County as a business, and I support the idea of a quarry, but I don’t support a quarry in an agricultural preservation area,” said Schmidt.
Trustee Don Madelung said the decision was tough for him, noting that he is a strong advocate for agriculture and that he has served on the Token Creek Conservancy Committee for a lot of years. He talked about the potential long-term negative effects of a quarry at the proposed site.
“I don’t have any crystal balls, but in a 60-year lifespan, that’s a lot of blasting and a lot of turmoil for the roads,” said Madelung, who agreed that it was not the right location for a quarry and that the proposal went against the village’s comprehensive plan.
