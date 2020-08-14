An amended conditional use permit for Seasonal Solutions LLC to operate a landscape, lawn and garden business at Conifer Secured Self Storage Facility was approved Thursday, Aug. 13, by the Village of Windsor Plan Commission.
Changes include an allowance for nine parking stalls and that spots be clearly marked.
Owner Carl Sarbacker said that when he initially filled out the paperwork for the business, he anticipated eventually hiring up to eight employees. However, there won’t be that many at first, he told the commission.
Sarbacker was actually requesting that the business be allowed to use 13 parking stalls at the site. A compromise was struck for nine stalls. The plan commission’s action would allow both parties to revisit the issue later if the business feels it is necessary to have more.
Seasonal Solutions also does interior painting, general handyman work and siding jobs, and works on project homes for veterans. The company also does brush collection in the spring and fall for Windsor.
The company operates three pickup trucks, one truck with a contractor’s dump box, one dump trailer, and one enclosed trailer. Sarbacker said Seasonal Solutions, located at the storage facility at 7646 Conifer Court, will not have landscape supplies or merchandise, including mulch, rock, soil, salt or other materials, stored on site.
“We try to keep everything looking as tidy as possible,” said Sarbacker.
Hours of operation would be 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. It would be closed on Sunday. Between Nov. 15 and April 20, the business will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week for snow and ice removal.
The maximum number of employees allowed is eight, including one owner, an administrative staff worker, and six seasonal employees.
Windsor zoning stipulates that a landscape, lawn and garden business is required to have one parking space per employee, plus one spot per service vehicle. That would mean the petitioner is required to have 14 parking spaces; however, village staff is recommending that the service vehicles be stored inside the building, which reduced the number of required parking spaces to eight. One more was agreed upon by the plan commission.
Windsor Plan Commission Chairperson Bob Wipperfurth said the area, just off County Road V near U.S. Highway 51, is very busy, adding that there are multiple businesses there.
Some concern was expressed about traffic, but Sarbacker said the plow trucks would only be used during winter and that employees are allowed to take them home to start their plowing from there. According to a staff report on the matter, the property has historically been used for heavy commercial purposes, with traffic generated by heavy vehicles.
It was Wipperfurth who suggested going with nine parking stalls. Sarbacker said that should be sufficient for now.
“If down the road we add more employees, we’ll see how it works out,” said Sarbacker.
Questions were asked if the business planned to keep hazardous materials in the building. Sarbacker said they didn’t.
William LeGore, a citizen representative on the plan commission, asked about whether Seasonal Solutions would use its outside area for vehicle or equipment maintenance. He was worried about fluids, such as oil and grease, getting on the pavement. Sarbacker said all of that work would be done inside, with the exception of hooking up plows.
