Guadalupe Cervantes Vallin, 42, Sturtevant, was killed in an accident at a construction site on Wednesday, April 20 in DeForest
The DeForest Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s office both released statements on the death. The medical examiner confirmed his name and preliminary results of the investigation showing he died from injuries sustained in the accident.
According the police department release, On April 20, 2022, at approximately 2:24 pm, the DeForest Police Department responded to a medical call at a construction site in the 4600 block of Bellflower Drive, in the Village of DeForest. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who was pulseless and not breathing. Officers and medical personnel immediately began life saving measures. The subject was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
A preliminary investigation of the incident indicates that construction workers were placing a framed wall into place for a new construction home when a gust of wind knocked over the wall. The wall fell on the victim who was assisting with placing the wall into position. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was contacted and is assisting with the investigation. The DeForest Police Department was assisted at the scene by the DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS Department and the Sun Prairie EMS Department.
This death remains under investigation by the DeForest Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.