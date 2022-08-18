The Windsor Village Board and Plan Commission held a joint meeting on Aug. 11 to hear the proposal of a site plan for the first business development in the area that will be known as the Village Center at Windsor Crossing. The center will be located along the southeast corner of North Towne and Windsor roads.

Forward Development Group is overseeing the entire layout, which calls for eight buildings across the nearly 12-acre site. The buildings range from commercial use, to restaurants, mixed-use and a multi-family development. Summit Credit Union has a planned building at the site in Lot 1.