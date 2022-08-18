The Windsor Village Board discussed a potential commercial use within the Windsor Crossing neighborhood at the intersection of North Towne Road and North Towne Court. The building would be the first of eight planned developments coming to the 12-acre area.
The Windsor Village Board and Plan Commission held a joint meeting on Aug. 11 to hear the proposal of a site plan for the first business development in the area that will be known as the Village Center at Windsor Crossing. The center will be located along the southeast corner of North Towne and Windsor roads.
Forward Development Group is overseeing the entire layout, which calls for eight buildings across the nearly 12-acre site. The buildings range from commercial use, to restaurants, mixed-use and a multi-family development. Summit Credit Union has a planned building at the site in Lot 1.
Konner Kearney, FDG’s Director of Entitlement and Sales attended the Aug. 11 meeting and brought the first draft of a concept plan to the Board and Commission.
The two groups offered their thoughts and concerns, which will have FDG make alterations to the plan and bring it back before the Commission and Board for approval at a later date.
The first building being proposed for construction — Lot 2 — is for commercial use and would house three tenants, including one that will use a drive-thru. The size of Lot 2 is 0.81 acres and a planned building would take up about 5,650 square feet. According to the plan, the building would accommodate a mix of commercial and office tenants including a restaurant (1,300-1,500 sf), a service-type retailer (1,900-2,100 sf) and a third space (2,000-2,500 sf). There would be 23 parking stalls to accommodate Lot 2. In a memo to the Board, Kearney stated that it would equal four parking stalls to every 1,000 square foot of building space.
In Windsor’s Code of Ordinance for parking requirements, the number of necessary stalls vary from business to business. For restaurants and food users, one stall is needed for every 75 square feet of indoor space, plus one space per 100 square feet of outdoor dining area. For service-type retail, one space is needed for every 300 square feet of “occupied floor area,” plus one space per 2,000 square feet of outdoor area devoted to service type-retail.
The main topic of concern though revolves around the maximum space allowed for impervious surfaces — such as buildings, parking lots, concrete, asphalt, and soils that cannot absorb water. The lot is currently zoned C-1 (Limited Commercial District) and the maximum allotment is 60%. The initial concept calls for the lot to have 73.8% of impervious space. Outside of altering plans and reducing impervious space, FDG could ask for a re-zone to PUD (Planned Unit Development). Each lot could vary in its impervious space, with certain lots going over the requirement, while others are under the maximum.
Even though the first building is a small sample size, it was noted to look at the overall project’s impervious space. The overall development also calls for a dedicated green space of about one acre.
There are situations that could have the overall project at or under the maximum 60% when taking into account the full 12 acres. It was a talking point due to Windsor Conservancy being directly to the south of the overall development.
Trustee Ed Wahl asked if 23 parking spaces would be enough for the three tenants. Kearney said that FDG has worked with the potential tenants before and the group understands the needs and architectural setups.
In a memo, Kearney further stated that the proposal aligns with the village’s Comprehensive Plan, and would “strengthen the commercial presence at Windsor Crossing by creating an attractive location” for businesses in the community, which would grow Windsor’s tax base and create jobs.
Two of the three possible tenants have already reserved space for the Lot 2 building. When asked abut a timeline, Kearney said that the tenants were hopeful for a move-in date of summer or fall of 2023. He added that a building permit would be wanted by November, so the eight-month long construction can begin soon thereafter.
The village and FDG have been marketing the eight sites to a variety of businesses since 2017. Design elements from the nearby Kwik Trip, Ginger Bread House, and The Terraces at Windsor Crossing would be incorporated into the Lot 2 building. Kearney’s memo states that is being done “in an effort to remain compatible with other commercial buildings in the area.”
There were no comments from the Public Works Department or Fire/EMS due to the plan being solely conceptual at this point.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth concluded that the Board and Commission were in general support of the concept plan for Lot 2, and noted the excitement of getting the first building of the overall project underway.