Just like their human counterparts, our four legged friends have all manner of personalities, and that means some handle trips to see the vet well, while others become anxious.
It’s those more anxiety-prone pets that veterinarian Dr. Ashley Mueller had in mind when she launched her mobile service Cruisin’ Vet for Your Pet in April last year.
Mueller completed veterinary school in 2020 and had been a certified veterinary technician (CVT) since 2013, working in general practice in area clinics. Over the years, she felt like she wasn’t getting enough time with her patients, as clinics were overbooked.
She sought to offer a more personalized one-on-one experience and spend more time with patients, not have them be quickly in and out of the clinic. That led to her launching her mobile vet service, making house calls.
“I see it too often where a client is still confused about their pet after seeing their vet,” she said. “I want to make sure they understand everything, all their questions are answered, going above and beyond looking over their records.”
“Sometimes I find I have to clean up other vets’ messes after they misdiagnosed an animal,” she added. “Sometimes I have to start all over to find out what’s actually going on.”
Mueller offers her services to dogs, cats, and pocket pets such as guinea pigs and chinchillas.
She is equipped to handle wellness and preventative care, vaccinations, hospice care, home euthanasia, prescription medications, behavioral consultations, sedation, medications, cuts, wounds, skin concerns, suspicious mass evaluation, sudden eye injury, ear concerns, and lab testing.
End-of-life care is one of her primary services.
“Home euthanasia is such a better experience for the pet and family—a peaceful and painless process, in the comfort of their own home,” she said. “My hospice care services allow end of life treatments to be performed at home in the comfort of their home, rather than in a clinic, alleviating the anxiety and stress of that process.”
Right now, she aims to keep within a 30-mile radius. Her main service area is DeForest, Windsor and Sun Prairie, but she also has clients in Rio, Montello and Fort Atkinson.
“I kind of get around depending on the needs of the client and the situation,” she said.
Mobile vets aren’t common, Mueller said. She’s only aware of two others, who primarily serve Madison. A mobile vet who worked in the same service area Mueller is targeting retired two years ago.
Besides offering wellness exams in the comfort of a pet’s own home, thereby decreasing their anxiety, another benefit of making house calls is serving pet owners that are less mobile, such as the elderly.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic shifting a lot of work to remote, Mueller’s clients also don’t have to take off work to see the vet.
Doc on the go, solo
Now a DeForest resident, Mueller grew up in Fox Lake and went to veterinary school in Oklahoma.
She keeps everything she needs for visits in the back of her Jeep and says she doesn’t think she’s ever forgotten anything at home.
“I’ve never not had what I needed, I’m usually pretty prepared,” she said. Though, she doesn’t carry medicines on her and will return to clients to drop them off as needed.
Another challenge she faces is having to send out all bloodwork, so she cannot offer clients immediate results. There is usually a wait of five to 10 days.
She’s also not equipped to provide services for all situations, particularly not emergency scenarios such as trauma, toxin ingestion, choking, difficulty breathing, sudden bloat, sudden collapse, sudden projectile vomiting, or pets who were hit by a car.
Though, in some emergency situations she will assist with transportation to help get an animal to the emergency room.
For the services she can offer, there are unique challenges to working solo. By not having a vet tech, she needs the pet owners to assist in holding and restraining their animal, but she says they’ve been good about that.
Particularly fractious cats are especially difficult, and another reason why there is a demand for mobile vets—because their owners can’t get them to go to a clinic.
Mueller sends such cat owners instructions on how to prepare for her visit to lessen the risk for the owners. Skittish cats hide and a lot of time is taken up looking for them.
Despite the challenges, she likes the freedom that has come with working on her own. As she marks one year, so far all of her clients have been from word of mouth. She has not spent money on advertising.
“I don’t have the time,” she said. “But I would definitely like new clients.”
While the mobile service will remain at the core of her business, Mueller would eventually like to find a permanent space somewhere where she can hold vaccination clinics.
“I am pretty proud I started my own business two years after vet school,” she said. “To own a practice after only a couple of years in the field is a big accomplishment.”