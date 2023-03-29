The Dane County Zoning and Land Regulation Committee postponed a vote on a conditional use permit for a quarry planned on Bonetti Road in the Town of Dane following testimony from Tri-County Paving as well as opposition from a dozen area residents.
DeForest-based Tri-County Paving came to the Zoning and Land Regulation Committee in a March 28 meeting, requesting a conditional use permit for non-metallic mineral extraction. The project is planned for an area of 47 acres on the Ripp Farm, on Bonetti Road, north of Viaduct Road.
The proposed quarry would extract about 60,000 tons of finished aggregate per year. During the extraction process, estimated over a total of 75 years, limestone would be loosened by blasting between six and eight times a year. The extracted product would then be crushed on site, and washed using water from a high capacity well.
Trucks would transport the limestone from the quarry by traveling south on Bonetti Road and east on Viaduct Road to County Road DM.
Tri-County Paving President Terry Wenger explained the project to the committee, pointing out that beneath a layer of topsoil is a layer of clay, followed by 45 to 85 feet of limestone deposit, beneath which is a layer of sandstone 80 to 90 feet above the water table. The sandstone, according to Wenger, would filter any water before it would reach the water table.
During the testing process, Wenger said, he was told that the limestone was harder than any other sample of limestone in Dane County. Other limestone in the county tends to be softer and more absorbent, which is suitable for roadway base, but lesser for asphalt. The harder asphalt, according to Wenger, would result in a higher quality product with less wear and rutting of the roads.
Addressing concerns of water quality, Tri-County Vice President Dustin Gradel told the committee that the water used at the quarry will stay there, filtering through the sandstone below, and that fuel will be stored at a separate location, reducing the risk of water contamination.
He went on to address concerns about blasting, explaining that it would not be a frequent occurrence and that residents could be signed up to be alerted as to which days it will happen.
“When we acquired the Hahn Road quarry I got to see my first blast,” said Gradel. “We stood about 900 feet away and there was an ‘all clear’ given, and a horn blast, and then a ‘boof’ and a small cloud of dust. I was expecting rocks to be flying and the ground to be shaking, but nothing...I was expecting a big show, but that was not the case.”
Not fitting the neighborhood
Despite the descriptions of the process from Tri-County representatives, about a dozen area residents appeared to offer testimony opposing the project.
Many of the speakers explained the degree to which Vidaduct Road would not be a suitable route for heavy truck traffic, with low visibility down the road due to hills and surrounding trees.
Several people commented on the natural beauty and biodiversity of the area. A member of the hunting group the Dane Bowmen explained that five members live within sight of the project area, describing it as a major wildlife corridor, with a steep hill providing a habitat for turkeys.
Another resident described herself as being trapped in this situation, having moved there with the intention if living in the area for the foreseeable future.
“Given the current state of the economy, trades, housing prices, etc., we cannot make a lateral move to get away from the quarry,” the woman explained, going on to cite the Wisconsin Realtors Association Real Estate Condition Report, which includes the question: “Are you aware of any proposed construction of a public project that may affect the use of your property?”
“I would argue that a blasting quarry would in fact affect the use of my property and need to be disclosed if I were to sell.”
As opposed to the project involving “one house here and one house there,” she described the area as including a cluster of homes in an area in which residents see each other outside and walk on the small roads.
Tri-County representatives told the committee that visibility on Viaduct Road could be improved with tree removal. One Viaduct road resident told the committee, “over my dead body you’ll remove that tree line.”
He told the committee that he had moved to the area for the quality of the natural surroundings, including bald eagles nesting in the trees that would be slated for removal. At times during the evening, he said, he hears coyotes howling, to which the huskies that he raises often reply.
“We need quarries, I get it,” explained resident Diana Karls, going on to explain that a bridge along Viaduct Road is often used for senior pictures and the area is part of a route for bicyclists and classic car enthusiasts. “At a mile, or 1,760 yards, there are 47 homes that will will hear the noise, you will smell the asphalt plant, you will smell the diesel fuel, you will feel the dust, and you will certainly encounter the truck traffic and safety issues this will bring to our neighborhood.”
In a rebuttal, Gradel acknowledged that nobody wants to live next to a quarry, but that the company has shown to have a track record of developing positive relationships with residents neighboring their operations.
“The property is located away from development and future development, and it is an exceptional rock deposit for making asphalt close to our plant,” said Gradel. “It is important to the landowner that this land returns to farmland. Farmland preservation is important to us and in this site it will return to farmland during operation and after.”
Following testimony, given the opposition to the property, the committee moved to postpone making a decision on the project until at least their next meeting.