The Dane County Zoning and Land Regulation Committee postponed a vote on a conditional use permit for a quarry planned on Bonetti Road in the Town of Dane following testimony from Tri-County Paving as well as opposition from a dozen area residents.

DeForest-based Tri-County Paving came to the Zoning and Land Regulation Committee in a March 28 meeting, requesting a conditional use permit for non-metallic mineral extraction. The project is planned for an area of 47 acres on the Ripp Farm, on Bonetti Road, north of Viaduct Road.