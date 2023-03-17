The DeForest Area Foundation has launched a website and wants the community to know it’s still here, ready to help fund the needs of local nonprofits and charitable organizations.

In autumn 2021, Mary Christianson became president of the foundation, after retiring from her career and having previously stepped away from the organization for five years. She had formerly been a member for 20 years and had served as president before.

