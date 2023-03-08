Wisconsin Department of Transportation Project Manager Frank Pritzlaff presents information on the planning process for the future of the interstate corridor in the area at the Lake Windsor Country Club. At the July 2022 event, visitors listen as distant vehicle traffic on the route is seen through the windows. The DeForest Windsor Chamber of Commerce organized the informational event.
As spring approaches, the DeForest-Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce has kept busy as can be seen in ribbon cuttings, the changing landscape, and community events filling up the calendar.
At the beginning of March, the Chamber released their updated yearly roster, with at least 121 member businesses and organizations, from A+ Storage to Wishing Well Preschool and Childcare. As a matter of fact, the list was not entirely comprehensive, with Executive Director Heike Compe estimating the real number more around 210.
“We’ve actually increased, we used to be around 190,” said Compe, “so this last year we’ve had a lot of new businesses join.”
Asked if that meant current businesses joining the Chamber or new businesses opening, Compe said that it has been both.
“We had a lot of women-owned businesses that started right after about 2021,” said Compe.
She has also been writing a lot of acknowledgment letters as local businesses applied for $10,000 Badger Bounceback grants for new business opening and current business renovation.
And meanwhile the DeForest-Windsor area continues to grow, including new downtown businesses, proposed projects under discussion and residential development bringing in new community members.
As part of that, on Wednesday the Chamber hosted a 4th of July informational meeting at the DeForest Area Public Library, connecting with organizations and individuals interested in taking part in this year’s event. Some food vendors have already begun confirming for this year.
The 2022 4th of July events went for three days, but this year they will be scaling back to the traditional two days, on the 3rd and the 4th. For organizers last year’s three days bordered on overwhelming for the organizers.
A new event coming up March 22 at Lake Windsor Country Club from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be the Health and Wellness Fair.
“We just want to open it to residents and for people who want to learn about all our different organizations and businesses here and what they can provide for health and wellness,” said Compe. “Everything from physical therapy to Hometown Pharmacy is rolling out a whole new program where you can order food online, and our Bakke Chiropractic Clinic will be there.”
The Chamber is also helping the community celebrate democracy in other ways as well, albeit with far less fireworks. On March 23 at the DeForest Library, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Chamber is hosting a candidate forum for the two candidates running for the position of President of the DeForest Village Board, current president Jane Cahill-Wolfgram, and challenger William Landgraf.
Next week the Chamber will be hosting a breakfast where they, along with area village leaders and school district leaders, will be talking about the past year, plans for this year, and introducing their board of directors.
Two directors left in December after taking new jobs, leaving the board with vacancies, to which Compe says they are looking for new members, but have also seen interest from local businesses.
Involvement with the DeForest Area School District has been an ongoing project for the as they will be hosting school leaders to present at the Chamber’s April Lunch and Learn.
“Many of our businesses do internships and offer that for students to get involved in and learn some trades and some of the things that are offered here in the community,” said Compe. “There’s just a lot of support for student organizations.”