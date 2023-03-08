As spring approaches, the DeForest-Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce has kept busy as can be seen in ribbon cuttings, the changing landscape, and community events filling up the calendar.

At the beginning of March, the Chamber released their updated yearly roster, with at least 121 member businesses and organizations, from A+ Storage to Wishing Well Preschool and Childcare. As a matter of fact, the list was not entirely comprehensive, with Executive Director Heike Compe estimating the real number more around 210.